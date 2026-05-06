Should you eat curd at night? Doctor reveals one big digestive problem: ‘Undigested curd sits in the gut and ferments…’

Curd is hailed as a healthy food for several reasons, from being a potent source of calcium to supporting gut health because of its rich probiotic content. But the timing of food also matters; otherwise, the wrong timing can reduce its effectiveness and lower the body's ability to absorb its benefits. One of the doubts that remains regarding curd is whether it should be eaten at night, especially during peak summer.



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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sukrit Singh Sethi, director and senior consultant in gastroenterology at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, who helped to explain if this nutritional powerhouse can lead to any unexpected digestive discomfort.

But curd in itself is very dense, Dr Sethi noted, pointing out that it takes a lot of effort to digest. Digestion is easier when one remains active, but as the sun goes down, physical activity also decreases, leading to more difficult digestion of curd.

What happens if you eat curd at night? The benefits of curd are closely associated with when and how it is consumed.

The gastroentrologist described in length, “When a person consumes thick curd at dinner and then lies down shortly after, the mechanics of digestion slow down. This horizontal position often triggers acid reflux or a heavy sensation in the chest. Instead of cooling the body, the curd remains undigested, and the undigested curd sits in the gut, ferments, and produces gas. This process leads to significant bloating and a restless night of sleep. The cooling properties of the curd do not outweigh the mechanical strain it puts on the stomach when the metabolism is in its resting phase.”

Sleeping position interferes with the digestion of curd. As you lie down, your stomach finds it difficult to digest heavy or dense foods, and curd is one of them due to its thick consistency. When curd is not properly digested, it may be fermented in the gut, resulting in bloating. So while curd may cool you, it comes at the expense of digestive comfort, especially at night.