Spotting between periods: Gynaecologist Dr Megha Jindal shares when it is normal and when you should see a doctor

The main advice she again reiterated is that you need to stop judging the situation based on a single episode. Instead, step back, look at the bigger picture and assess whether the spotting follows a recurring or changing pattern.

Sharing the most ‘useful approach’, the expert described, “The more useful approach sits somewhere in between, because while mid-cycle spotting is not always a sign of something serious, it is also not something to routinely ignore."

First, we asked how common spotting between periods is. She assured that many women experience it at some point, so you are surely not alone in noticing this change. But how you respond to it is important. Either people panic or choose to ignore it. Finding the ‘useful approach’ is critical for right treatment.

The menstrual cycle can provide important clues about fertility, as anything unusual may raise concerns about reproductive health. One such concern is spotting between periods. Simply put, it refers to light bleeding that happens outside the regular menstrual cycle. Is it a serious sign? When should you pay closer attention?

When is spotting normal? The doctor candidly acknowledged that many women tend to panic when they observe signs of spotting, but she reminded that sometimes light spotting is actually expected.

What are these circumstances?

Dr Jindal described three ‘normal causes’: “ First is ovulation bleeding, which occurs when a follicle ruptures to release an egg, can cause a small amount of spotting mid-cycle and is considered a normal physiological event. Second is implantation bleeding, which occurs around 10 to 14 days after conception when a fertilised egg attaches to the uterine lining, is another common and benign cause. And lastly, some women who have recently started hormonal contraception may also notice breakthrough bleeding in the first few months as the body adjusts.”

As a matter of fact, she also highlighted that studies suggest 20-30 per cent of women experience bleeding outside their regular menstrual cycle, known as intermenstrual spotting. Surprisingly, it can actually occur without any alarming health condition developing silently.

When can spotting be concerning? While spotting may occur naturally, it can sometimes indicate an underlying health condition, especially when it follows a recurring pattern. Here are some of the conditions the expert named:

Endometriosis

PMOS (formerly known as PCOD)

Uterine fibroids

Polyps

Thyroid dysfunction Now that we talked about the pattern, what exactly does this pattern look like? Dr Jindal described that spotting in concerning cases may not exist in isolation, as it can be accompanied by other symptoms. Closer attention is needed when the spotting is persistent or occurs alongside pain, unusual discharge or bleeding after intercourse.

Does spotting affect fertility? Lastly, let's circle back to fertility. What does it mean when you spot in the middle of your menstrual cycle? What does it tell about hormones in your body?

“Recurrent mid-cycle spotting can point to hormonal imbalances, particularly low progesterone in the luteal phase, which affects the uterine lining's ability to support implantation," she added.

Dr Jindal believed that recurrent mid-cycle spotting may mean inconsistent ovulation. Now, from a fertility perspective, it may actually affect cycle predictability and reproductive health, even in women who do not observe any other signs.

For those who are trying to conceive, should they let their doctor know that they used to spot? The expert answered in the affirmative, sharing, “Women who are trying to conceive and notice consistent spotting before a period arrives should raise this with a fertility specialist, as luteal phase deficiency is a treatable but frequently overlooked contributor to difficulty conceiving.”

What is the diagnosis process like? Dr Megha Jindal walked us through the diagnosis process: “Evaluation typically begins with a detailed menstrual history and may include hormonal tests and ultrasound imaging to understand whether the cause is hormonal, structural, or ovulatory in nature.”

A single episode of spotting rarely requires immediate investigation, but a recurring pattern does.

More about the expert Dr Megha Jindal has over 20 years of experience. She specialises in complex infertility cases, including previous unsuccessful IVF cycles, recurrent IVF failure and recurrent pregnancy loss. Her treatment expertise includes ovulation induction, IUI, IVF-ICSI, hysteroscopy, laparoscopy and high-risk pregnancies. She is also experienced in advanced fertility technologies such as PGT-A/PGT-SR/PGT-M, ERA and LIT Therapy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.