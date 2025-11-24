Fitness trainer explains whether you should do cardio or lift weights first at gym: ‘If goal is fat loss, always…’

Workout sessions usually consist of multiple exercises for the training session to be more well-rounded and effective. Each exercise targets a set of specific muscle groups while also contributing to broader fitness goals such as improved stamina, endurance and flexibility. A training routine may be jam-packed with several exercises, but have you ever wondered what's the right sequence? It is a common doubt about when one should do cardio: before or after lifting? (Picture credit: Freepik)

Primarily, cardio and strength training are the main focus, but an important question remains: Should you do cardio before or after strength training? These two categories of exercises are very different, and your body's physiological system reacts differently when you do them.

Addressing this common doubt, Atlanta-based fitness trainer Bobby explained the correct order for cardio and strength training. But it is important to note that the sequence cannot be decided arbitrarily. As per the trainer, it actually depends on your fitness goal, which is the end result or the primary objective of the fitness journey.

The trainer shared two different order sequences based on two primary fitness goals: Fat loss and endurance building. Fat loss is about actively trying to burn calories and drop weight, while endurance is less about losing weight and more about building stamina.

First, you need to identify what is your end goal of fitness efforts to know which would go first: cardio or strength training. Since the body reacts differently and has distinct physiological effects after the workout, knowing the objective ensures you choose the right order to reap the maximum benefits.

If fat loss is the goal:

Trainer Bobby recommended lifting first if your fitness objective is weight loss.

He explained, “If the goal is fat loss, always lift first. That's because strength training uses your immediate energy source, your carbs, your sugars, and once that's out of the way, your body can burn fat more efficiently while doing your cardio.”

This means, when you lift weights first and do strength training exercises, your body utilises the stored carbs and sugars for energy. Later, after the stored carbs are depleted, the body switches to fat-burning, ideal for cardio and effectively burning calories.

If endurance building is the goal:

Not all fitness goals don't revolve around weight loss or burning calories. Another vital fitness goal is endurance. It focuses on improving stamina. This goal is about getting less tired when doing any physical activity and being able to maintain the energy and push further, such as athletes or sportspersons.

Those who have endurance as their fitness goal, Bobby recommended doing cardio first. He explained,“If your goal is endurance, like training for a race, then your cardio can go first because you need your energy when you are practising a thing that you are improving.” Since cardio tests your stamina the most, he advised that it should come first in the sequence. Strength training, when done beforehand, may drain your energy, leaving you with little to no energy to test the boundaries of stamina when doing cardio.

What you are doing wrong:

Fitness trainer highlighted a common mistake people often make at the gym. “What most people do wrong, they hop on the treadmill first, heart rate sky high, legs already tired, and then they try to go lift.” This is not ideal for fat loss goals as it is quickly exhausting.

He called it ‘backwards,’ suggesting it is exactly the opposite of your fat-burning goals. The coach elaborated, “That's backwards if you care about fat loss. You end up burning out your energy before you even get to the part of your workout that actually changes your body. ”

Rule of thumb:

To prevent any ‘backwards’ mistake that can make your vigorous gym efforts counterproductive, the fitness coach suggested a rule of thumb, a practical principle to guide your workout sequence. He said, “Lift first, then you walk after, it keeps your heart rate in the fat burn zone, protects your strength, and you will actually get better results without feeling completely wiped out.”

