Fitness coach with 18 years of experience says do these 10 things to lose weight without a strict diet: 'Stop eating...'

We've all been there — scrolling through social media, bombarded with fitness tips that sound too good or too extreme to be true. But the truth is, many popular weight loss beliefs are nothing more than myths — from demonising carbs to telling you to work out every single day — and it's time to set the record straight. Also read | Toronto fitness trainer shares 5 things that actually affect weight loss in South Asian women Raj shared a set of tips that promoted an intense and restrictive approach, while the second set focused on balanced and sustainable habits.(Representational pic: Shutterstock)

According to Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach with 18 years of experience, some common myths are keeping you from reaching your fitness goals. Raj, co-founder of The Quad, took to Instagram on October 30 to separate fact from fiction. Raj shared a set of tips that promoted an intense and restrictive approach, while the second set focused on balanced and sustainable habits.

In his post, he debunked common weight loss myths, including that carbs are inherently bad and that you need to eliminate all junk food or eat salads instead of traditional Indian foods.

How you think you need to lose weight

Sharing 10 tips for quick weight loss that many people fall for, Raj wrote in his caption, “What you think you need to do to lose weight. The first one is a sprint. Quick and hard. But you'll burn out in a few weeks and regain the lost weight soon after.”

Here are the tips he listed:

1. Exercise intensely every day

2. Walk 10,000 steps every day

3. Eat no carbs

4. Give up junk food

5. Eat salads instead of traditional foods

6. Eat high protein meals only

7. Eat a very low calorie diet

8. Sleep 8 hours every night

9. Drink gallons of water

10. Be extremely disciplined and push hard

How to actually lose weight

Raj shared his take on these common weight loss tips, offering practical and sustainable advice for achieving fitness goals. His approach focused on balanced habits that prioritise overall health rather than quick fixes or extreme measures. Raj highlighted that by ditching these myths and embracing a more mindful approach, you'll be on your way to a healthier, happier you.

He wrote, “What you really need to do to lose weight. The second one is a walkathon. Slow and sustainable. You'll be able to keep going for months and take control of your body weight and lifestyle.”

Here are the tips he listed:

1. Exercise optimally 3-5 times a week

2. Walk often and stay active through the day

3. Eat less carbs than you do now

4. Eat less junk than you do now

5. Eat more vegetables than you do now

6. Eat some form of protein in every meal

7. Stop eating before you're satisfied

8. Sleep enough to feel refreshed

9. Drink a couple of litres of water every day

10. Be mindful and patient

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.