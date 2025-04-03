Love junk food but afraid of gaining weight? Lifestyle coach shares 5 strategies to balance health and cravings

Be it the evening snacks or midnight munchies while binging our favourite show, all of us love junk food once in a while. But when it comes to weight loss, junk food can add to the challenges and make weight loss more difficult. On April 1, lifestyle coach Anu Tripathi addressed this dilemma and wrote, “Ever wondered why some people don’t gain weight even after indulging in junk food? Well, it’s not magic—it’s strategy! Here are 5 simple, science-backed habits that keep me fit and can work for you too.” Also read | Eating late at night makes you fat? Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months busts 10 weight loss lies Here's how you can enjoy junk food and not gain weight.(Freepik)

Here are the strategies to know:

Prioritise NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis):

Your body burns 10-15% more calories through everyday activities like walking, fidgeting, and standing! Aim for 8,000+ steps daily, take the stairs, and move every hour.

Try this: Skip the elevator, stand while working, and walk while talking!

Never eat junk on an empty stomach:

Eating high-sugar, high-fat foods on an empty stomach causes spikes in blood sugar followed by crashes, leading to fat storage and cravings. Before indulging in junk food, eat protein and fiber (like nuts, yogurt, or a boiled egg) to stabilise blood sugar levels. Also read | How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'

Try this: Have a handful of almonds or a bowl of salad before eating junk.

Lift weights and do strength training:

Muscle burns 3x more calories than fat, even at rest! More muscle equals to higher metabolism so the body burns fat faster. Focus on weight training 3-4x a week to keep metabolism high.

Try this: Add bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups to daily routine.

Manage insulin spikes with smart eating:

Frequent blood sugar spikes lead to fat storage, cravings, and sluggish metabolism. Avoid this by pairing carbs with protein and fiber to slow digestion.

Try this: Never eat refined carbs alone. Instead, pair them with protein or fiber to stay full longer!

Hydrate and support digestion:

Dehydration slows metabolism and triggers fake hunger signals. Also, bloating and sluggish digestion make you feel heavier. Drink 2.5-3L water daily and include cumin or ginger water for digestion. Also read | Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices'

Try this: Start your day with warm jeera water and sip water consistently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.