Eating late at night makes you fat? Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months busts 10 weight loss lies

Amaka is a nutritionist who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos in just 4 months. Amaka keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. Amaka also shares diet and workout tips related to healthy weight loss. Also read | Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices' Weight loss lies that we need to stop believing in. (istockphoto)

On March 31, Amaka shared a fresh post noting down the weight loss lies that we need to stop believing in.

Just eat less and move more:

You need a calorie deficit, but starving yourself slows your metabolism, and makes you overeat later. Even if you’re fasting, ensure that your meals are properly portioned and balanced

Carbs are the enemy:

Carbs don’t make you fat at all, overeating does. Healthy carbs like sweet potatoes and oats help with weight loss.

Eating fat makes you fat:

Your body needs healthy fats (like avocado and nuts) to burn fat and stay full. Also read | Fat loss coach shares 7 strength training tips that can help you build muscle and lose weight at the same time

Morning and night drinks are useless:

Morning and night drinks can support weight loss by keeping you hydrated, aiding digestion, and reducing cravings, but they work best alongside a healthy diet and exercise.

Weight loss pills and teas helps you lose weight:

No tea or pill melts fat. The real secret? Eating right and staying active.

You can burn belly fat only by doing ab exercises:

You can’t choose where to lose fat from. A good diet and full-body workouts will help you burn belly fat.

Eating late at night makes you fat:

Total calorie intake matters more than timing. A healthy snack at night won’t ruin progress. You should try to eat on time, to ensure your food is properly digested

You have to give up on all your favorite foods:

You can still eat the foods you love in moderation and lose weight, the key is good portion control and know how and when to portion it and also how you can incorporate them

Lifting weights will make you look muscular:

Do you know that Strength training actually helps you burn fat and tone up, better than cardio —it won’t make you look like a bodybuilder, so don’t be afraid to start lifting weights.

The scale is the best measure of progress:

Instead of focusing only on weight, track your inches, how your clothes fit, and how you feel, this way you will actually see that you’re making very good progress and this will fuel your determination to push for more results, instead of giving up. Also read | Want to make your weight loss journey easy? Fat loss coach suggests these 7 tips

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.