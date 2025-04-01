Want to make your weight loss journey easy? Fat loss coach suggests these 7 tips

Mabtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippers of her weight loss journey, tips and hacks for faster weight loss, diet and lifestyle tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Also read | Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices' Here's how you can make weight loss easy.(Shutterstock)

On March 26., Mahtab shared a post addressing how we can make our weight loss journey easy and fast. “If I was trying to make losing weight as easy as possible, I’d start doing these 7 things today,” she wrote.

Have veggies for breakfast

Fill your breakfast with veggies, protein, and fat. This will keep you full for 4–5 hours, reduce sugar cravings, and prevent snacking or binging later.

Fiber with every meal

Add a fiber source to each meal. Aim for 25–35g daily. Great sources include apples, pears, edamame, lentils, chickpeas, black beans, oats, and whole-grain bread. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 5 game-changing habits that can make weight loss fast and smooth

No smacks with carbs

Avoid snacking on carbs. Save sweet cravings for dessert after a main meal instead of eating them on an empty stomach.

Set small goals for every day

Set a daily step goal and break it into smaller chunks. For example, a 20-min morning walk, two 20-min walks after meals, and a 30–40 min evening walk with your family or friends can help you easily hit 10k steps.

Hydrate

Drink more water. You need half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water daily. Easy hack: get a big water bottle, fill it in the morning, and sip throughout the day.

Add more protein

Double down on your protein. No need for fancy recipes—just build on what you’re already eating. Add egg whites to eggs, use cottage cheese in sandwiches, or eat a full chicken breast instead of half. Also read | Fat loss coach shares 7 strength training tips that can help you build muscle and lose weight at the same time

Have your favourite dessert

Have your favorite dessert daily (if you want it). Pick one dessert you love the most, enjoy it every day, and skip the rest of the sweets.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.