Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices'

Fitness coach Anushka Singh shared in a November 2024 Instagram post her 4-week workout plan that helped her lose 15 kg and go from 78 to 63 kg. Now, in her March 26 post titled 'What I eat in a day to reduce inches', she shared her meal plan. According to her, eggs, avocado, pomegranate, and tofu are all nutritious foods rich in protein, healthy fats and antioxidants that can support weight loss and inch loss. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 5 game-changing habits that can make weight loss fast and smooth Anushka Singh keeps sharing her weight loss progress on Instagram. (Instagram/ hustle._humble)

In her caption, Anushka wrote, “Sharing my daily meals that are simple, balanced, and effective for weight management! No fancy diets, just real food and smart choices. Stay consistent, stay fit.”

Here's what Anushka eats:

Breakfast

⦿ 3 egg whites and one yolk omelette

⦿ 1/2 avocado

⦿ 2 multigrain breads

⦿ Nutritional value: 360 calories and 21.5 grams of protein

Morning snack

⦿ 45 gram yoghurt

⦿ 5 teaspoon pomegranate

⦿ Nutritional value: 80 calories and 9.5 grams of protein

Lunch

⦿ 80 gram chana

⦿ 100 gram paneer

⦿ 1 sooji chilla

⦿ Nutritional value: 587 calories, 31.2 gram of protein, 23 gram fat

Evening snack

Overnight oats made with:

⦿ Protein powder

⦿ Mixed seeds and buts

⦿ Fruit of your choice

⦿ 3 strawberries

⦿ 40 gram rolled oats

⦿ Nutritional value: 305 calories and 27 grams of protein, 7 gram fat

Dinner

⦿ 1 besan chilla with scrambled tofu 100 gram

⦿ Nutritional value: 320 calories and 22 grams of protein, 12 gram fat

Remember, losing inches takes time, patience, and a sustainable lifestyle approach. Focus on making healthy choices and celebrate small victories along the way. Click here for some weight loss tips.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.