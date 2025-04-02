How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'

Weight loss doesn't mean starving yourself. Sustainable weight loss is about adopting a healthy lifestyle and making smart food choices that keep meals wholesome, satisfying, and effective for shedding kilos. Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, dietician and weight management expert, shared with HT Lifestyle some natural ways to shed kilos. (Also read: Fitness coach reveals 8 best ways to lose weight sustainably: ‘Exercise alone is not enough' ) Transform your weight loss journey with healthy habits and smart food choices. (Unsplash)

1. Eat more, not less

Fibre-rich foods like salads, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes help keep you full for longer, reducing the need for snacking between meals.

2. Protein-first meals

Protein indeed plays the role of metabolism enhancement in muscle-building and satiety. Add eggs, lentils, lean meats, and dairy to make your diet protein-rich.

Protein is essential for muscle repair, immunity, and overall body function.(Shutterstock)

3. Drink lots of water

There are times that we mistake hunger pangs for thirst. Giving our system enough water nourishes digestion and helps feelings of hunger disappear naturally.

4. Move more

Activities like walking, dancing, or stretching can boost metabolism and burn calories without requiring endless hours in the gym.

5. Cut hidden sugars

Sugary beverages, quick processed foods, and refined carbohydrates contribute to weight gain and energy burnout. Use natural sweeteners such as honey or jaggery, but in moderation.

Processed food is often high in additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats. (Unsplash)

6. Stress management and prioritising sleep

Lack of sleep and mismanaged stress convert into a hormonal imbalance that leads to obesity. Sleep 7-8 hours and practice relaxation techniques like meditation and pranayam.

7. Mindful eating over dieting

Listen to your body's messages, eat when you are hungry, stop when you are full, and avoid emotional eating.

Weight loss is all about balance, with no strict restrictions. With the right habits, you can shed kilos without forced energy deprivation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.