Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 4 simple habits to manage daily stress: From exercise to snacking

Everyone deals with stress in daily life, and finding time to relax can often feel difficult. However, small, consistent habits can make a big difference in managing a busy routine. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, believes that incorporating simple, mindful practices into your day can help you feel more relaxed and in control. She shared with HT Lifestyle four key habits she swears by for a balanced, stress-free life. (Also read: Walking alone won’t help! Food Pharmer shares ‘6 weight loss mistakes’ most Indians make and how to fix them ) To combat stress and fatigue, Yasmin Karachiwala suggests mindful habits, hydration, and nutritious snacks like almonds. (Instagram)

1. Make exercise a habit

Physical activity is a great way to relieve stress, whether it's working out, playing sports, or dancing to your favourite music. These activities help boost your mood and energy levels. Incorporating practices like yoga into your routine can further enhance the mind-body connection, promoting relaxation and inner peace.

2. Healthy snacking habits

In today's fast-paced and stressful lives, unhealthy eating habits can make things even worse. That's why smart snacking is essential, especially for those with busy schedules. Yasmin recommends keeping a box of fruits and nuts on hand for a quick and nutritious energy boost. She swears by almonds, as they are packed with 15 essential nutrients and have satiating properties that keep hunger at bay. Whether it's a shoot or conducting a class, she always carries a box of almonds to stay fueled.

These powerhouse nuts not only help with weight management but also support blood sugar control, stress management, heart health, and naturally glowing skin. Other great snack options include fruits, yoghurt, and homemade trail mix. For a post-workout energy boost, she suggests adding refreshing drinks like orange juice or lemon juice to stay hydrated and energised.

3. Power of hydration

Hydration plays a crucial role in managing stress and maintaining overall health. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and mood swings, making it harder to stay focused and energised. Yasmin emphasises the importance of drinking enough water throughout the day and suggests incorporating hydrating drinks like coconut water, lemon water, or herbal teas to keep the body refreshed. Keeping a water bottle handy is a great way to ensure you're drinking enough fluids, especially during workouts and long work hours.

4. Making time for yourself

On the demands of work, family, and social life, it's easy to neglect personal well-being, but prioritising self-care is essential. Setting aside dedicated 'me time' as part of your daily routine helps with relaxation and stress relief. Engaging in activities like reading, listening to music, or meditating for a few minutes can recharge your mind and give you the energy to take on the rest of the day with a refreshed perspective.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.