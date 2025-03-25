Walking alone won’t help! Food Pharmer shares ‘6 weight loss mistakes’ most Indians make and how to fix them

Losing weight can be tough, especially when small mistakes unknowingly slow down progress. Influencer Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his latest post, he highlights six common weight loss mistakes most Indians make and offers simple fixes to get back on track. Let's take a look at it. (Also read: Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani’s 108 kg weight loss reveals 3 age-defying eating habits to stay youthful ) Health influencer Revant Himatsingka highlights 6 weight loss mistakes for Indians. (Instagram/@foodpharmer)

Mistake 1

Most Indians (especially above 40) focus only on walking but don't do strength training. Walking/cardio is great, but it's not enough. Adding strength training boosts fat loss and helps manage sugar levels.

Solution: Prioritise lifting weights at least 3x / week.

Mistake 2

You're eating "clean," but you're still eating too many calories. Healthy foods like nuts, avocados, and some dressings/sauces are great in moderation but high in calories.

Solution: Track portions to know how many calories you're consuming and adjust portions as needed.

Mistake 3

You're not paying attention to your gut health. Having enough probiotics (good bacteria) and prebiotics (food for good bacteria) is important for digestion and absorbing nutrients properly.

Solution: Add probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt and kanji as well as prebiotics (food for good bacteria) like green veggies and oats.

Mistake 4

You are not sleeping enough. Lack of sleep can increase ghrelin and leptin, which are hormones that make you feel hungry and cause you to overeat.

Solution: Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

Mistake 5

You're taking unproven supplements for weight loss. Many products claim they help with weight loss, but there is little evidence to support this claim.

Solution: Look for one that is clinically studied and effective. But remember that you can't rely on a supplement to help you lose weight without taking a holistic approach.

Look for one that is clinically studied and effective. But remember that you can't rely on a supplement to help you lose weight without taking a holistic approach.

Solution: Look for one that is clinically studied and effective. But remember that you can't rely on a supplement to help you lose weight without taking a holistic approach.

"Don't fall for workout plans that promise rapid weight loss or quick fixes. Sustainable weight loss requires making consistent changes in all areas or finding the right program that offers a 360° solution," says Revant.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.