Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 7 strength training tips to lose fat and build muscles faster

In weight loss, there is a tendency of muscle loss with fat loss. However, with the right kind of balance with diet and workout, it is possible to build muscles, while ensuring faster fat loss. Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio), keeps sharing weight loss tips on her Instagram profile.

Mahtab Ekay also went through a drastic weight transformation where she dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Her Instagram profile is replete with snippets of her weight loss journey, tips and hacks on faster fat loss and how to ensure weight loss in calorie deficit.

On March 15, Mahtab addressed the need of having a proper strength training routine to lose fat and build muscles at the same time.

Sets: Quality > Quantity

If you have 3 sets planned for an exercise, those should be 3 working sets. This means they should be close to failure—where you can barely complete the last rep. The real growth happens in the 2-3 reps after you feel like you’re done.

Reps: Go heavy

The myth that high reps with lower weight are better for fat loss needs to go. Instead, aim for 8-12 reps with heavier weights. This rep range is ideal for hypertrophy (muscle growth) while also building strength.

Cardio: Time it right

If you want to incorporate cardio, do it after your lifting session or on rest days. Doing cardio before lifting can sap your strength and take away from your ability to give 100% in your strength training.

Rest time: Don’t rush it

You don’t need to keep your heart rate up during your entire workout. In fact, the opposite is true! Take 1.5-2 minutes to fully recover and lift heavier during your working sets. Quality over speed!

Nutrition: Eat near maintenance

To build muscle and lose fat, it is recommended to eating close to maintenance calories or a slight deficit—not more than a 500-calorie deficit per day. Don’t go into an intense deficit—it’ll make it harder to maintain your strength and muscle while losing fat.

Progressive overload:

Even if you're in a slight deficit, you should still aim to get stronger. Try to progressively overload your lifts by adding weight or increasing reps over time. Some lifts like the bench press might be harder to progress, but there are ways around it!

Start with compound movements:

Always begin your workout with compound lifts (squats, deadlifts, bench presses) because they recruit more muscle groups, and since your energy is highest at the start, you can lift heavier and perform better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.