Want to lose weight faster? Woman shares 13 'foods she ate to lose 30 kg in 8 months without gym': Cauliflower to tofu

BySanya Panwar
Mar 18, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Making sustainable diet changes can help you lose weight. According to a woman who dropped 30 kg, here are some foods you should have to lose weight faster.

Trying to lose weight? It starts in the kitchen. Making small changes to your diet and lifestyle will help you see results without feeling deprived. Digital creator Udita Agarwal, who 'lost 30 kg in 8 months without gym', vouches for that. In an Instagram post on January 30, she shared how focusing on whole, unprocessed foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats can promote weight loss. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’

Udita Agarwal shared a glimpse into her weight loss journey on Instagram. (Instagram/ Udita Agarwal)
Udita Agarwal shared a glimpse into her weight loss journey on Instagram. (Instagram/ Udita Agarwal)

She shared a list of 13 foods with their calorie count, and said, “I lost 30 kg in 8 months without gym. Foods you should have to lose weight faster...”

Check out her post:

Losing weight too quickly is not healthy and is unlikely to be sustainable. But according to Udita, these foods should revamp your eating habits and get you on the right track to losing kilos:

1. Cauliflower

Low-calorie, a great substitute for rice ( ~25 kcal per 100g )

2. Apples

Fibre-rich, helps control cravings (~52 kcal per 100g )

3. Sweet potatoes

Boiled or baked, filling, rich in potassium and fibre (~77 kcal per 100g, boiled)

4. Buttermilk

Low in calories, high in protein ( ~40 kcal per 100g)

5. Tofu

Low in calories, high in protein, plant-based ( ~76 kcal per 100g)

6. Nuts

Packed with nutrients, rich in unsaturated fats ( ~550-600 kcal per 100g)

7. Dark chocolate

Contains antioxidants, and can satisfy sweet cravings in moderation (~546 kcal per 100g)

8. Beans and legumes

High in protein and fibre (~333 kcal per 100g, dry)

9. Watermelon

Hydrating and low in calories (~30 kcal per 100g)

10. Papaya

Low in calories, aids in digestion (~43 kcal per 100g)

11. Coconut water

Low in calories, hydrating, rich in electrolytes (~19 kcal per 100g)

12. Roasted chana

High in protein and fibre for long-lasting energy (~390 kcal per 100g)

13. Popcorn (air popped, no butter)

High in fibre and low in calories ( ~380 kcal in 100g).

Are you trying to lose weight, but have seen no results yet? Apart from foods to eat, there are certain foods that should never be on your plate if you wish to shed fat. Click here for a list of foods experts recommend avoiding on a weight loss journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

