5 foods to avoid or limit if you are trying to lose weight and become healthy

Junk food

Dr Kiran Soni, Head, Department of Nutrition and Health, Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida advises her patients to be ‘mindful of their eating habits and to steer clear of specific items that can derail their weight loss efforts’. She says, "Avoid eating chips, cookies, and fast food. They're often high in unhealthy fats and added sugars, which ultimately increase weight."

Interestingly, a 2011 study found that potato chips may contribute to more weight gain per serving than any other food. Therefore, it’s best to enjoy these foods in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Sugary drinks are not recommended for weight loss because they are high in calories.

Sugary drinks

Sugary beverages, like soda, are high in calories and added sugar. As per a 2022 study, they are strongly associated with weight gain and can negatively affect health, if consumed unchecked.

"These liquid calories add up fast and don't satisfy hunger. Even fruit juices can be problematic due to their high sugar content," Dr Kiran Soni said.

Fried foods

"French fries, fried chicken, and other greasy favourites are best avoided. They're typically high in calories and unhealthy fats, and contribute to weight gain and other health issues," she added.

Did you know that a 2016 study found that French fries and potato chips are not only very high in calories and fat, but consuming them is linked to weight gain and obesity?

Having pasta may not be good for your weight loss journey.

White bread and pasta

These are refined and most often have a lot of added sugar. Interestingly, a 2014 study found that eating two slices (120 grams) of white bread per day was linked to a 40 percent greater risk of becoming overweight or obese.

Dr Kiran Soni said, “These refined carbs can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Opt for whole grain alternatives instead for weight loss.”

High red meat intake was associated with an increased risk of weight gain.

High-fat meats

"Fatty cuts of red meat and and fried meats are high in saturated fats and calories, making weight loss more difficult," she added. Several studies have found a link between meat consumption and weight gain, but the results are mixed and it's unclear if meat consumption is the sole cause.

One 2019 study found that high red meat intake was associated with an increased risk of weight gain.