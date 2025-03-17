Want to reduce face fat and puffiness in just 7 days? Try this expert-approved diet plan for slimmer, more sculpted look
Struggling with face fat and puffiness? This expert-backed 7-day diet plan helps reduce bloating naturally, giving you a slimmer, more defined look.
Woke up feeling like a cute little marshmallow? We've all been there! Whether it is last night's extra fries, too much screen time, or just one of those days, a puffy face can be a real mood spoiler but with a well-balanced diet, you can get that slim, sculpted look.
Manu Gupta, a weight loss coach, frequently shares health and fitness insights with his Instagram family. In his recent post, he revealed a diet plan to reduce face fat and puffiness in just seven days. Let's take a look at his seven-day schedule:
Day 1
✅ Early morning: Warm lemon-honey water + 5 soaked almonds, 2 walnuts (50 cal)
✅ Breakfast: Moong dal cheela with mint chutney (220 cal)
✅ Mid-morning: Amla juice shot + 1 small papaya slice (50 cal)
✅ Lunch: Tofu stir-fry with brown rice (300 cal)
✅ Snack: Roasted chickpeas (100 cal)
✅ Dinner: Palak paneer curry + 1 multigrain roti (250 cal)
✅ Before bed: Warm turmeric-black pepper water (10 cal)
Day 2
✅ Early morning: Warm jeera water + 1 tsp honey (20 cal)
✅ Breakfast: Multigrain toast with avocado spread (200 cal)
✅ Mid-morning: 1 apple + walnuts (150 cal)
✅ Lunch: Dal khichdi + cucumber raita (300 cal)
✅ Snack: Coconut water (50 cal)
✅ Dinner: Mixed veg soup + 1 roti (180 cal)
✅ Before bed: Warm fennel water (10 cal)
Day 3
✅ Early morning: Ginger turmeric tea with black pepper (15 cal)
✅ Breakfast: Besan chilla with mint chutney (220 cal)
✅ Mid-morning: 1 orange + pumpkin seeds (150 cal)
✅ Lunch: Vegetable pulao + salad (300 cal)
✅ Snack: Roasted chana + herbal tea (100 cal)
✅ Dinner: Steamed tofu or fish with sautéed veggies (200 cal)
✅ Before bed: Warm turmeric water (10 cal)
Day 4
✅ Early morning: Lemon mint water (10 cal)
✅ Breakfast: Oats porridge with chia seeds & banana (220 cal)
✅ Mid-morning: 1 boiled egg + carrot sticks (100 cal)
✅ Lunch: Brown rice + sautéed mixed vegetables (300 cal)
✅ Snack: Buttermilk + cucumber slices (80 cal)
✅ Dinner: Paneer tikka + grilled zucchini (200 cal)
✅ Before bed: Warm fennel water (10 cal)
Day 5
✅ Early morning: Warm water with apple cider vinegar (10 cal)
✅ Breakfast: Moong dal chilla + tomato chutney (220 cal)
✅ Mid-morning: 1 pear + a handful of sunflower seeds (150 cal)
✅ Lunch: Millet khichdi + beetroot salad (300 cal)
✅ Snack: Green tea + roasted makhana (100 cal)
✅ Dinner: Stir-fried tofu + steamed broccoli (200 cal)
✅ Before bed: Warm ginger tea (10 cal)
Day 6
✅ Early morning: Cucumber-infused water (10 cal)
✅ Breakfast: Poha with veggies + a glass of buttermilk (220 cal)
✅ Mid-morning: A handful of pistachios (100 cal)
✅ Lunch: Lemon rice + spinach dal (300 cal)
✅ Snack: Ginger tea + 1 banana (150 cal)
✅ Dinner: Grilled mushrooms + roasted veggies (200 cal)
✅ Before bed: Warm fennel water (10 cal)
Day 7
✅ Early morning: Warm fennel water (10 cal)
✅ Breakfast: 2 idlis + coconut chutney (200 cal)
✅ Mid-morning: 1 guava + a handful of nuts (150 cal)
✅ Lunch: Rajma chawal + carrot salad (300 cal)
✅ Snack: Herbal tea + a slice of watermelon (50 cal)
✅ Dinner: Mixed lentil soup + 1 whole wheat roti (200 cal)
✅ Before bed: Warm ginger tea (10 cal)
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
