Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Want to reduce face fat and puffiness in just 7 days? Try this expert-approved diet plan for slimmer, more sculpted look

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 17, 2025 05:39 PM IST

Struggling with face fat and puffiness? This expert-backed 7-day diet plan helps reduce bloating naturally, giving you a slimmer, more defined look. 

Woke up feeling like a cute little marshmallow? We've all been there! Whether it is last night's extra fries, too much screen time, or just one of those days, a puffy face can be a real mood spoiler but with a well-balanced diet, you can get that slim, sculpted look.

7-day diet plan to reduce face fat and puffiness revealed by weight loss coach. (AI generated image)
7-day diet plan to reduce face fat and puffiness revealed by weight loss coach. (AI generated image)

Manu Gupta, a weight loss coach, frequently shares health and fitness insights with his Instagram family. In his recent post, he revealed a diet plan to reduce face fat and puffiness in just seven days. Let's take a look at his seven-day schedule:

Also read: Want to lose weight? This simple daily routine by fitness expert will help you shed kilos, boost your health and fitness

Day 1

✅ Early morning: Warm lemon-honey water + 5 soaked almonds, 2 walnuts (50 cal)

Breakfast: Moong dal cheela with mint chutney (220 cal)

✅ Mid-morning: Amla juice shot + 1 small papaya slice (50 cal)

✅ Lunch: Tofu stir-fry with brown rice (300 cal)

✅ Snack: Roasted chickpeas (100 cal)

✅ Dinner: Palak paneer curry + 1 multigrain roti (250 cal)

✅ Before bed: Warm turmeric-black pepper water (10 cal)

Day 2

✅ Early morning: Warm jeera water + 1 tsp honey (20 cal)

✅ Breakfast: Multigrain toast with avocado spread (200 cal)

✅ Mid-morning: 1 apple + walnuts (150 cal)

✅ Lunch: Dal khichdi + cucumber raita (300 cal)

✅ Snack: Coconut water (50 cal)

✅ Dinner: Mixed veg soup + 1 roti (180 cal)

✅ Before bed: Warm fennel water (10 cal)

Day 3

✅ Early morning: Ginger turmeric tea with black pepper (15 cal)

✅ Breakfast: Besan chilla with mint chutney (220 cal)

✅ Mid-morning: 1 orange + pumpkin seeds (150 cal)

✅ Lunch: Vegetable pulao + salad (300 cal)

✅ Snack: Roasted chana + herbal tea (100 cal)

✅ Dinner: Steamed tofu or fish with sautéed veggies (200 cal)

✅ Before bed: Warm turmeric water (10 cal)

Day 4

✅ Early morning: Lemon mint water (10 cal)

✅ Breakfast: Oats porridge with chia seeds & banana (220 cal)

✅ Mid-morning: 1 boiled egg + carrot sticks (100 cal)

✅ Lunch: Brown rice + sautéed mixed vegetables (300 cal)

✅ Snack: Buttermilk + cucumber slices (80 cal)

✅ Dinner: Paneer tikka + grilled zucchini (200 cal)

✅ Before bed: Warm fennel water (10 cal)

Day 5

✅ Early morning: Warm water with apple cider vinegar (10 cal)

✅ Breakfast: Moong dal chilla + tomato chutney (220 cal)

✅ Mid-morning: 1 pear + a handful of sunflower seeds (150 cal)

✅ Lunch: Millet khichdi + beetroot salad (300 cal)

✅ Snack: Green tea + roasted makhana (100 cal)

✅ Dinner: Stir-fried tofu + steamed broccoli (200 cal)

✅ Before bed: Warm ginger tea (10 cal)

Day 6

✅ Early morning: Cucumber-infused water (10 cal)

✅ Breakfast: Poha with veggies + a glass of buttermilk (220 cal)

✅ Mid-morning: A handful of pistachios (100 cal)

✅ Lunch: Lemon rice + spinach dal (300 cal)

✅ Snack: Ginger tea + 1 banana (150 cal)

✅ Dinner: Grilled mushrooms + roasted veggies (200 cal)

✅ Before bed: Warm fennel water (10 cal)

Day 7

✅ Early morning: Warm fennel water (10 cal)

✅ Breakfast: 2 idlis + coconut chutney (200 cal)

✅ Mid-morning: 1 guava + a handful of nuts (150 cal)

✅ Lunch: Rajma chawal + carrot salad (300 cal)

✅ Snack: Herbal tea + a slice of watermelon (50 cal)

✅ Dinner: Mixed lentil soup + 1 whole wheat roti (200 cal)

✅ Before bed: Warm ginger tea (10 cal)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On