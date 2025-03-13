Want to lose weight? This simple daily routine by fitness expert will help you shed kilos, boost your health and fitness

Are you struggling to lose weight? If so, you're not alone. Many people feel unsure about what exactly they should do to drop kilos. Our daily routine plays a crucial role in weight loss, yet it often goes unnoticed. Fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath frequently shares valuable insights on health and weight loss with his Instagram family. In his latest post, he revealed a simple daily routine to help improve fitness, health, and weight loss. (Also read: Woman who lost 54 kg reveals mistakes she made on her PCOS weight loss journey: ‘I went 100% gluten and dairy-free’ ) Boost your fitness: Daily routine to lose weight and feel energised. (istockphoto)

In his 10th March post, he says, “Forget fat burners, diets, and supplements. Instead, follow this simple daily routine for the next few weeks, and I guarantee you will lose weight, improve your health, and boost your fitness.”

Let's take a look at the 13-step routine Raj Ganpath shared.

Morning routine: Start your day right

1. Wake up and start your day feeling refreshed.

2. Before reaching for your coffee or tea, drink 250 ml of water to hydrate your body and kickstart your metabolism.

3. Engage in 30 to 60 minutes of physical activity—whether it's a gym session, yoga, a brisk walk, or any workout that keeps you moving.

4. Breakfast: Fuel your body with a balanced meal of protein and fruit to keep you full and energized for the day ahead.

5. Start your workday, but don't forget to hydrate! Drink 500 ml of water and get 2,000 steps in before lunch.

Daytime routine: Stay active and nourished

6. Lunch: Have a wholesome meal including protein, vegetables, and starch to keep you satisfied and provide sustained energy.

7. Continue working, and make sure to drink another 500 ml of water while squeezing in 2,000 steps before 6 PM.

8. In the evening, go for a 30-minute outdoor walk to unwind, breathe fresh air, and help with digestion.

9. Unwind and relax. Whether it's doing chores, spending time with family, or simply chilling with a book or music, make space for downtime.

Night routine: Prepare for rest and recovery

10. Dinner: End your day with another well-balanced meal of protein, vegetables, and starch.

11. Take some calm time before bed—meditate, practice deep breathing, or do something that relaxes your mind.

12. Prioritise getting to bed early and ensuring at least 7 hours of quality sleep.

13. Wake up refreshed and repeat! Small, consistent efforts lead to long-term results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.