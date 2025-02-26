Woman who lost 54 kg reveals mistakes she made on her PCOS weight loss journey: ‘I went 100% gluten and dairy-free’

Finding it hard to lose weight? You're not alone! Many struggle to shed kilos, especially when dealing with conditions like PCOS, which can make weight loss even more challenging. PCOS weight loss coach Heather, who successfully lost 54 kgs, frequently shares valuable insights from her journey on Instagram. In her latest post, she highlights the biggest mistakes people make when trying to lose weight with PCOS and what you should avoid for better results. (Also read: Nutritionist who lost 18 kg with PCOS shares 5 powerful lifestyle shifts that helped her shed kilos ) PCOS coach Heather reflects on her weight loss journey, admitting mistakes in her diet and exercise approach.(Instagram/@heatherpcosweightloss)

"I found my way through my "mistakes" to find what works for me…then I lost 90lbs in a year! My hope is sharing my story will help you find what works for you and your PCOS," Heather wrote in the caption. Click here to see the video.

Mistakes to avoid on PCOS weight loss journey

Heather shared her journey of managing PCOS and the mistakes she made along the way. “I went 100% gluten and dairy-free or so I thought. I grabbed this premier protein shake because I heard protein was really good for PCOS. I didn't think there would be milk in it since it wasn't in the cold section. How could there be milk in something that was dry? The weight was barely coming off, and I wasn't feeling any better.”

Heather reflects on her weight loss journey with PCOS, admitting past mistakes in her diet and workout routine. (Representational image)(Pexels)

She adds, “In fact, I was feeling worse because I was introducing more dairy into my diet, making my mucus worse and my stomach worse. Oh, it was awful. I had such little self-worth because I had a history of crash dieting, 1,200 calories would make me gain weight, and I truly thought something was wrong with me.”

Heather also admitted that, despite her best efforts, she wasn't as gluten- and dairy-free as she believed. She reflected on her mistakes, acknowledging how they unknowingly set her back. "People like to call me delusional for thinking I gained weight on 1,200 calories. But this was the only time I'd say I was truly delusional—I thought I was 80-90% gluten- and dairy-free, but in reality, I was only about 50-60%. My 'healthy' salads had gluten chips and dairy cheese. I also focused more on cardio with lighter weights, not realising heavier weights would have been better for insulin resistance."

Cardio or weight training?

Her struggles extended beyond diet. She initially prioritized cardio workouts, thinking they would be the most effective, but later learned that weight training with heavier resistance would have been a better approach for managing insulin resistance—a common issue for those with PCOS. She also faced physical challenges while trying to exercise outdoors. "I wish I knew about my vibration plate sooner because doing walks outside was exhausting for me. My joints had heat exhaustion. It was bad for my asthma, and I ended up not doing it altogether."

Despite these challenges, Heather still managed to lose 35 pounds in six months and finally conceived her son after years of struggling. “After trying for so long, even with these mistakes, 18 months postpartum, I finally went 100% gluten and dairy-free. I also added some other things into my PCOS routine that I talk about on this page. Make sure to follow your PCOS big sister, because I’m no longer suffering from all of these symptoms, and I want you to find the same thing for yourself.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.