Nutritionist who lost 18 kg with PCOS shares 5 powerful lifestyle shifts that helped her shed kilos

Are you struggling to lose weight? You're not alone! Many people on their weight loss journey often feel unsure about what to eat and how to shed kilos, especially when dealing with medical conditions such as PCOS. Functional Nutritionist Micaela Riley reveals five key lifestyle changes for effective weight loss. (Instagram/@bebalancedbymicaela)

Functional Nutritionist Micaela Riley, who lost 18 kg despite having PCOS, frequently shares insights from her journey on Instagram. In her latest post, she revealed 5 powerful lifestyle shifts that helped in her transformation.

"I lost 40 lbs and healed my body through these simple but powerful shifts AFTER doing proper lab testing," Micaela wrote in her caption. Let's take a look at the five lifestyle shifts she shared in her post and take some notes for your own fitness journey.

1. Try carb cycling

Once your metabolism is healed and properly fueled, incorporating carb cycling can make a huge difference in your energy and weight loss.

2. Track your glucose

Monitor your glucose levels daily or weekly, aiming to keep them in the mid-80s (fasted and 2-3 hours after meals) for better metabolic health.

3. Prioritise sleep

Make sure you're getting at least 8 hours of quality sleep every night—it's essential for recovery, hormone balance, and overall well-being.

4. Manage your stress

Stress can hold back your progress! Practice mindfulness, heal past trauma, spend time outdoors, and use positive affirmations to support your mental and physical health.

5. Adjust your workouts

Instead of intense workouts every day, switch to low-impact strength training 4-5 days a week. This helps build muscle and burn fat without putting too much stress on your body.

Micaela also emphasises the importance of drinking filtered water, cutting out plastic and processed foods, and prioritising a nutrient-dense diet. She suggests aiming for 1g of protein per pound of your ideal body weight and at least 30g of fiber daily to support overall health and weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.