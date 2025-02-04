Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 6 hacks on how to lose weight and not gain it back

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach according to her Instagram bio, who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Mahtab Ekay’s Instagram profile is replete with helpful information related to weight loss diet and workout routine, and the healthy habits that one needs to inculcate to shed the extra kilos faster. Also read | Woman who lost 23 kilos shares 3 high-protein breakfast ideas to eat on repeat Mahtab Ekay shared a short video and addressed how to lose weight and not gain it back. (Instagram/@fitbymahtab, Pexels)

On Tuesday, Mahtab shared a short video of herself from the gym and addressed how to lose weight and not gain it back. The fat loss coach further shared six hacks on how to do sustained weight loss.

Start your meals with veggies:

Starting with veggies helps fill you up, stabilise your blood sugar, and reduce the chances of overeating later in the day. Mahtab suggested a cup of edamame with your breakfast, baby carrots at lunch, and snacks like bell peppers or celery with homemade hummus at dinner or in between meals.

Stop eating carbs in an empty stomach:

If you’re craving something sweet or carb-heavy, enjoy it as dessert after a meal with protein and fats. Eating carbs alone can spike your blood sugar, which often leads to a crash and cravings later.

Increase your daily calorie burn by walking more:

Walking is the most underrated tip for fat loss. Aim for 8–12k steps daily. If that feels far off, increase your steps by 1–2k per week until you hit your goal. 8-12K steps can be broken down by 10 minutes of walking in the morning, 15 minutes of walking after meals twice a day and 30 minutes of walking while hanging out with friends or post-dinner.

Start lifting weights:

If your goal is to look toned, lifting is non-negotiable. To achieve that toned look, you need to build muscle. Cardio alone will not cut it. Lifting helps you get stronger and ensures you’re not just becoming a smaller version of yourself but a stronger toned version. If you’re short on time and stuck between cardio or lifting weights, prioritize lifting since it will improve your body composition and metabolism over time.

Drink more water:

Start your day with a glass of water, have a glass before your main meals, and make sure you're drinking water during your workouts. The goal is 1/2 your body weight in pounds in ounces of water daily.

Get your sleep in:

Lack of good-quality sleep will lead to more hunger and cravings the next day. Aim for 7 hours of quality sleep per night on average. If your schedule doesn’t allow for consistent 7-hour nights, a 20-30 min power naps can help you make up for it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.