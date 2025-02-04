Woman who lost 23 kilos shares 3 high-protein breakfast ideas to eat on repeat

Ridhi Sharma went through a drastic weight transformation and lost 23 kilos. Ridhi Sharma keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing her workout plan to the diet she followed to undergo the impressive weight loss transformation, her Instagram profile is replete with helpful tips and tricks for faster weight loss. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 5 dinner ideas to shed PCOS belly fat while enjoying the foods we love “Less than 300 calories and 25gms of protein veg breakfast options for weight loss,” read an excerpt of Ridhi’s caption.(Instagram/@getfitwithrid)

Check out the breakfast recipes that she followed:

Besan cheela with tofu stuffing:

Ingredients: Besan (gram flour), water, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, salt, mixed vegetables (onions, tomatoes), tofu, oil for cooking.

Method: Prepare a batter with besan, water, spices, and chopped vegetables. Heat oil on a griddle, pour the batter and cook. For stuffing, grate tofu with chopped onions, tomatoes and spices. Place tofu mixture on the cheela, fold, and cook until golden brown.

Oats uttapam with beetroot Greek yoghurt raita:

Ingredients: Oats, mixed vegetables (onions, tomatoes, bell peppers), a small amount of curd, spices (cumin seeds, turmeric, black pepper), salt, and oil for cooking.

Method: Grind oats into a coarse flour. Mix with finely chopped veggies, curd, and spices to form a batter. Heat oil on a griddle, pour the batter and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Beetroot Greek yoghurt raita:

Ingredients: Greek yoghurt, grated beetroot, salt, spices (cumin powder, black pepper), fresh coriander for garnish.

Method: Mix grated beetroot into Greek yoghurt. Add salt, and spices, and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve chilled.

Dal cheela with paneer:

Ingredients: Moong dal, paneer, spices (turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder), salt, chopped onions and tomatoes, oil for cooking.

Method: Prepare a batter using soaked and ground moong dal with spices. Cook on a hot griddle and for stuffing, grate paneer with chopped onions, tomatoes and spices. Place paneer mixture on the cheela, fold, and cook until golden brown.

