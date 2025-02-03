Woman who lost 40 kg shows how drastically her face changed after weight loss in incredible before-and-after video

Weight loss can significantly impact the appearance of your face, particularly in areas like the chin, cheeks, and overall facial structure. If you lose a lot of weight, the changes to your facial appearance may be more pronounced, with a more defined jawline and reduced cheek fat. This is what happened with Saachi Pai, an online fitness coach and nutritionist based in Toronto, who 'lost 90 pounds (40.8 kg) in 15 months'. Also read | Woman shows how she ‘started losing weight faster when she changed this 1 thing in her diet’ Saachi Pai shows the more weight you lose, the more pronounced the changes to your face will be. (Instagram/ Saachi Pai)

Losing face fat changed her look completely

Saachi recently took to Instagram to demonstrate the huge difference in her face after weight loss with a video she titled, “How much will my face change if I lose 90 pounds?”

While individual results may vary, and the rate at which you notice changes in your face can depend on several factors, including your starting weight, body composition, and overall health, in her caption, Saachi shared where people 'can start' so they too see cheek fat and double chin reduction as well as get closer to a defined jawline.

Take a look at her video:

‘Start with not gaining weight first’

She wrote, “It’s almost end of January and those of us who still haven’t started, end up thinking we wasted an entire month and that’s how the year will go. Well, that’s far from reality. To lose weight you truly need only 3 things: calorie deficit meals with higher protein, workout to mix strength, cardio and balance and mindset to achieve it slowly.”

Saachi added, “Start with not gaining weight first — clean your house of junk food, limit eating out to a maximum of twice a week, stop cold drinks/ pop/sugary soda and sugary alcohol or sugary coffees, and focus on fixing only one meal per day. For example, change your breakfast to either Greek yogurt + protein shake + fruits or egg and avocado toast. That’s it. Don’t focus on lunch and dinner; start here. Do this for a month...”

Losing face fat can be achieved through a combination of healthy diet, regular exercise, and some specific facial exercises. Click here for some tips to help you get started on losing face fat and getting rid of a double chin.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.