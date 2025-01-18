Man who went from 145 kg to 75 kg shows off his incredible 70 kg weight loss transformation he achieved in 4 years

Instagram user Azhar Hassan is winning hearts online after he shared his incredible weight loss journey. The fitness model, who recently also appeared in season 20 of the reality TV show MTV Roadies, revealed that he used to weigh 145 kg. However, with incredible discipline, strength training, and following a healthy diet, he lost almost 70 kg. His journey will inspire you to stop being lazy and hit the gym today. Azhar Hassan went from weighing 145 kg to 75 kg.

The incredible 70 kg weight loss transformation

Azhar shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Pov: You go all out!!” In the clip, he revealed that he used to weigh 145 kg with a 55 body fat percentage. But, with his constant efforts and after an inspiring weight loss transformation, he brought his body fat percentage down to 9%, and now, he weighs about 75 kg.

What inspired his journey?

In a recent video released by MTV Roadies, Azhar revealed that he achieved this incredible transformation after 4 years. He told Rannvijay Singha that he went on this weight and fat loss journey because of his father. Per the fitness model, when his father passed away, he was unable to lower his dad's body into the grave because of his obesity. Additionally, when his father was alive, he had placed a bet with his dad to lose the excess weight. “In 7 months, I lost all the fat. 55 kgs I have lost,” he revealed.

Weight loss workouts to try

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.