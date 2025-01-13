Woman who lost 8 inches of belly fat reveals 10 easy home exercises that helped her achieve a flatter tummy. Watch

Losing belly fat is no easy task and can often feel like a challenge, especially when that stubborn belly pouch stands in the way of your fitness goals. In the pursuit of weight loss, many people end up following routines blindly, unsure of which exercises are actually effective. Ambika Jain, a fitness trainer and dietitian, recently shared on Instagram 10 effective home exercises that helped her shed 8 inches of belly fat. (Also read: Want to lose belly fat in just 21 days? Check out these 5 dietitian-approved tips you can easily follow ) Fitness trainer Ambika Jain outlines 10 exercises for belly fat reduction.(Instagram/@fitwithambika)

Here’s a breakdown of the exercises Ambika Jain followed to lose belly fat

1. Twister jumps – 20 reps × 4 sets

A great cardio workout that targets the core while engaging the lower body for fat burning.

2. Bird dog position – 20 reps × 2 sets each side

This move enhances balance and stability while toning the abs and lower back.

3. Mountain climbers – 20 reps × 4 sets

A full-body workout that targets the core, arms, and legs, helping burn belly fat and improve endurance.

4. V stretches – 20 reps × 2 sets

This exercise stretches and strengthens the core while improving flexibility and muscle tone.

5. Standing cross knee cross toe – 20 reps × 4 sets

A dynamic movement that engages the obliques and helps improve coordination and flexibility.

6. Side crunches – 20 reps × 2 sets each side

Focuses on the obliques and side abdominal muscles, helping shape the waistline.

7. Shuffle cross toe touch – 20 reps × 5 sets

Combines cardio and core work, improving agility and toning the abdominal region.

8. Burpees – 25 reps × 1 set

A high-intensity exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, enhancing strength and burning fat.

9. Standing cross knee bent – 20 reps × 2 sets

A low-impact exercise that activates the core, especially the lower abs.

10. Pelvic raises – 20 reps × 2 sets

Targets the lower abs and glutes, improving core strength and toning the belly area.

Ambika added a note in the caption that reads, "These exercises can only help if you follow a balanced calorie deficit diet plan!!" This emphasises the importance of combining exercise with proper nutrition for effective weight loss and belly fat reduction.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.