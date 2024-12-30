Want to lose belly fat in just 21 days? Check out these 5 dietitian-approved tips you can easily follow

Struggling with that stubborn belly fat? You're not alone. Reducing it can be a real challenge for many, as it requires consistent effort. Often, people get confused about what to eat, what to avoid, and fall into the trap of following myths and fad diets that ultimately leave them disappointed. Clinical Nutritionist Aarbee recently revealed in her recent Instagram post five simple daily habits that can help you reduce belly fat in 21 days. (Also read: How to lose stubborn belly fat before wedding: Nutritionist shares simple weight loss plan to shed 2-3 kg in 10 days ) Dietitian shared simple daily habits that can help you lose belly fat.(Shutterstock)

How to reduce belly fat in 21 days?

"Are you ready to shed unwanted belly fat and reveal a slimmer, healthier you? Here are five simple yet effective tips to help you achieve your goal in just 21 days," Aarbee shared in her post.

1. Practice time-restricted eating

Fast for 12-14 hours, allowing your body to burn stored fat for energy. This can be as simple as skipping breakfast and only eating between noon and 8 pm.

2. Eat small, frequent meals

Divide your daily calorie intake into 4-6 smaller meals to keep your metabolism boosted and prevent excessive hunger.

3. Prioritise your plate

Eat your veggies first, followed by protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. This ensures you're getting essential nutrients while keeping calorie intake in check.

4. Ditch sugar and processed foods

Eliminate sugary drinks, refined grains, and processed snacks from your diet. These culprits can hinder weight loss efforts and wreak havoc on your overall health.

5. Stay hydrated and active

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or physical activity daily.

She further revealed that incorporating these 5 simple changes into your daily routine will not only help you lose belly fat but also:

Boost your metabolism

Reduce inflammation

Improve digestion

Enhance overall health

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.