From cutting carbs to fad diets: Debunking most popular nutrition myths and misconception for optimal health

In a world filled with endless information about nutrition, it can be challenging to separate fact from fiction. From trendy diets to conflicting advice, the realm of nutrition is rife with myths and misconceptions that often lead us astray. However, it's time to set the record straight and debunk some of the most common nutrition myths that have persisted over the years. Let's delve into the science behind these misconceptions and provide you with evidence-based insights to help you make informed decisions about your dietary choices. Get ready to dispel the myths and embark on a journey towards a healthier, more balanced understanding of nutrition.

Debunking nutrition myths and misconceptions

Azhar Ali Sayed. Holistic Health coach and Author of "Eat your cake, lose your weight," shared with HT Lifestyle, the truth behind some of the most common nutrition myths and misconceptions.

Myth 1: Consuming carbohydrates make you fat

How often have we been told to reduce carbohydrate intake to reach weight goals? Unfortunately, it's a common misconception that carbohydrates only contribute to weight gain. While the fact is that Carbohydrates should make up for 50-60 % of the total calorie intake in a well-balanced diet. Carbohydrates are the primary and readily available energy source for the body. Instead of completely removing complex carbs from your diet, you need to cut down on refined carbs and hidden sugar content in foods. These sugars are hidden in all processed foods like beverages, sweets, fast foods etc. Hence it is important to consume the right amount and quality of carbs from whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

Myth 2: Egg yolks are bad

The idea that all fats are unhealthy for your health has been widely held among the public. Another myth that has been perpetuated as a result of marketing gimmicks is that dietary fats raise blood cholesterol levels. In reality, it is your trans fat and high amount of saturated fat consumption from processed foods that alleviate your heart conditions. While the truth is that egg yolks can be as beneficial for your health due to their high protein vitamin and healthy fat content.

Whole eggs have more of almost every vitamin, mineral and other essential nutrient and also contain all the fat-soluble vitamins like A, D and E with benefits for eyesight, the immune system and skin which egg whites don’t have. Another nutritional aspect that makes whole eggs better than egg whites is their content of cholesterol. In the right amounts, cholesterol is good for you.

Myth 3: Detox diets are best for weight loss

Despite the fact that such extreme diets first appear to be effective, they are neither sustainable nor permanent. Weight loss is temporary with such diets. These diets, when followed over an extended period of time severely deplete the body's stores of essential nutrients. As a long-term side effect of these diets issues like stomach problems, acne, significant hair loss, weakness, cravings and nutritional deficiencies can occur. Instead of following any restrictive diet, one should aim at being in a calorie deficit while consuming all food groups which will nourish and at the same time support your weight loss goals.

Myth 4: Sweeteners such as honey, jaggery, maple syrup or coconut sugar are good when trying to lose weight

Nowadays many people are becoming health conscious and are replacing sugar with alternatives like honey, jaggery, maple syrup etc thinking that they have lesser calories as compared to white sugar. However, the fact is that white sugar, jaggery and honey contain the same amount of calories and cause a spike in blood sugar levels. Although these unrefined sugar options may contain a small number of vitamins and minerals. The advantage is minimal as they are still considered added sugars.

