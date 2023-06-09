The much-anticipated summer vacations have begun and it is time for more outdoor play but with the temperature during the summer rising with each passing day, one common concern among parents is whether their children are getting enough fluids in their bodies to bear the heat. It is necessary to keep kids healthy and hydrated — but it's not always easy! Healthy summer snacks for kids: 6 fun and nutritious options (Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ganesh Kadhe, Director, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Abbott’s Nutrition business, suggested 6 nutritious and hydrating foods that you can feed your kid this summer -

Cut up Fruits: Watery fruits like watermelon, oranges and apricot can boost your kid’s hydration. Apart from being rich in water, these fruits are also good sources of vitamin C, vitamin A and potassium which have several health benefits. These fruits can be served in smaller pieces or even sliced into shapes like triangles, stars and rounds.

Watery fruits like watermelon, oranges and apricot can boost your kid’s hydration. Apart from being rich in water, these fruits are also good sources of vitamin C, vitamin A and potassium which have several health benefits. These fruits can be served in smaller pieces or even sliced into shapes like triangles, stars and rounds. Popsicles: Kids love popsicles. If getting your child to drink liquids is becoming a challenge, you can make a popsicle out of fresh fruit juices or even their favourite fruit milkshakes in a small glass. These are also excellent choices for children who may be craving something cold. These popsicles can provide both fluid and key nutrients from fruits that can help them rehydrate.

Kids love popsicles. If getting your child to drink liquids is becoming a challenge, you can make a popsicle out of fresh fruit juices or even their favourite fruit milkshakes in a small glass. These are also excellent choices for children who may be craving something cold. These popsicles can provide both fluid and key nutrients from fruits that can help them rehydrate. Fruit Lassi: If your child shies away from drinking the required amount of water, try serving a yoghurt and milk based lassi to them. This can be given to them in their favourite cup and throw in a silly straw in their favourite colour to get them excited about drinking the lassi. For example, you can make a papaya and pineapple lassi which make the drink more appealing to your child’s taste buds. Additionally, pineapple is not only high in water content but also a significant source of vitamin C making it an excellent summer fruit option. Papaya on the other hand, is high in vitamin A and C .

Vegetable Salad: A bowl of mixed vegetable salad is a great source of protein and fiber. Salad consisting of watery yellow and green vegetables like cucumber, watermelon, olives and cherry tomatoes can be a perfect summer savoury.

A bowl of mixed vegetable salad is a great source of protein and fiber. Salad consisting of watery yellow and green vegetables like cucumber, watermelon, olives and cherry tomatoes can be a perfect summer savoury. Tea Party: Offer your child warm kid-friendly teas, such as peppermint or chamomile. Having a teddy bear or doll tea party might encourage some children to drink up and hydrate. Natural compounds in peppermint may have beneficial effects on energy as well for your kid’s playtime whereas chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory qualities and is high in nutrients such as calcium, magnesium and folate.

Offer your child warm kid-friendly teas, such as peppermint or chamomile. Having a teddy bear or doll tea party might encourage some children to drink up and hydrate. Natural compounds in peppermint may have beneficial effects on energy as well for your kid’s playtime whereas chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory qualities and is high in nutrients such as calcium, magnesium and folate. Spa water: Spa water is for kids, too! Add sliced strawberries, cucumbers or lemons to your child’s glass of water to give it a flavour and colour boost. They have hydrating properties and will also appeal to children. Berries can also add a sweet flavour to water and can be added for that bright colour pop.

If your child is a fussy eater, it may be difficult to ensure they are getting the right nutrition through their food during the summers. Serving these fun and colourful food options will make it easier for you to incorporate nutritious foods in their diet. Consider trying a combination of these options to help your child maintain a consistent intake of fluids and nutritious food throughout the day this season.