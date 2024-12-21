How to lose stubborn belly fat before wedding: Nutritionist shares simple weight loss plan to shed 2-3 kg in 10 days

Everyone wishes to look their best on their wedding day. From perfecting the grand entrance to wearing the dream wedding dress, a lot of preparation goes into ensuring every detail is flawless. Months before the special day, brides and grooms get to work to get in shape and feel their most confident. Nutritionist Manu Gupta took to Instagram to share a weight loss diet plan to help you lose 2-3 kgs in 10 days. Along with that, he also shared how to shed belly fat. Belly fat can be stubborn, but with appropriate diet and workout it can be reduced, (Shutterstock)

Shedding the belly fat requires a combination of a good diet, working out and healthy lifestyle habits. The nutritionist outlined the complete weight loss plan for getting rid of the belly fat, from diet to habits.

Diet

A balanced diet that includes vegetables, proteins and more is important. (Shutterstock)

Manu shared a 7-day diet plan that targets belly fat, right from breakfast to dinner. It is a wholesome, balanced diet that meets all dietary requirements, from protein to healthy veggies.For each meal, the nutritionist also provided the right time to eat.

Monday

Breakfast at 9 AM - 2 boiled eggs, 1 multigrain toast and 1 teaspoon peanut butter

- 2 boiled eggs, 1 multigrain toast and 1 teaspoon peanut butter Mid-morning snack at 11:30 AM- 100 gm papaya and 5 soaked almonds

100 gm papaya and 5 soaked almonds Lunch at 1:30 PM - 100 gm grilled chicken with 1 chapati (30 gm) and 1 cup of spinach dal.

- 100 gm grilled chicken with 1 chapati (30 gm) and 1 cup of spinach dal. Evening snack at 5:00 PM - One cup of green tea with roasted chana (30 gm)

- One cup of green tea with roasted chana (30 gm) Dinner at 8:30 PM- 150 gm paneer curry with one cup of brown rice and salad

Tuesday

Breakfast at 9 AM - One masala omelette which includes 2 eggs and veggies, paired with a slice of multigrain bread

- One masala omelette which includes 2 eggs and veggies, paired with a slice of multigrain bread Mid-morning snack at 11:30 AM - 100 gm seasonal fruit

- 100 gm seasonal fruit Lunch at 1:30 PM - 1 bowl of vegetable khichdi which includes 50 gm rice and 50 gm moong dal, along with a cup of cucumber raita

- 1 bowl of vegetable khichdi which includes 50 gm rice and 50 gm moong dal, along with a cup of cucumber raita Evening snack at 5:00 PM - 1 teaspoon of mixed seeds with 2 walnuts

- 1 teaspoon of mixed seeds with 2 walnuts Dinner at 8:30 PM- 100 gm grilled fish or tofu which is sauteed with veggies

Wednesday

Breakfast at 9 AM - 1 besan chilla which includes 60 gm flour and 1 teaspoon of flax seeds

- 1 besan chilla which includes 60 gm flour and 1 teaspoon of flax seeds Mid-morning snack at 11:30 AM - 100 gm apple

- 100 gm apple Lunch at 1:30 PM - 150 gm chicken curry with 1 small ragi roti and 1 cup curd

- 150 gm chicken curry with 1 small ragi roti and 1 cup curd Evening snack at 5 PM - 1 handful roasted makhana (30 gm)

- 1 handful roasted makhana (30 gm) Dinner at 8:30 PM- 150 gm mixed vegetable curry with 1 cup cooked quinoa

Thursday

Breakfast at 9 AM - 1 boiled egg with 1 moon dal chilla and mint chutney

- 1 boiled egg with 1 moon dal chilla and mint chutney Mid-morning snack at 11:30 AM - 50 gm guava and 5 soaked almonds

- 50 gm guava and 5 soaked almonds Lunch at 1:30 PM - 100 gm grilled fish or tofu with 1 chapati and mixed veg sabzi

- 100 gm grilled fish or tofu with 1 chapati and mixed veg sabzi Evening snack at 5 PM - 1 cup buttermilk and 2 walnuts

- 1 cup buttermilk and 2 walnuts Dinner at 8:30 PM- 150 gm egg curry which includes 2 eggs along with 1 cup vegetable pulao

Friday

Breakfast at 9 AM- 1 scrambled egg with vegetables along with a slice of multigrain bread

1 scrambled egg with vegetables along with a slice of multigrain bread Mid-morning snack at 11:30 AM- 100 gm watermelon

100 gm watermelon Lunch at 1:30 PM- 150 gm paneer tikka with a jowar roti and 1 cup dal

150 gm paneer tikka with a jowar roti and 1 cup dal Evening snack at 5 PM- Handful roasted peanuts (30 gm)

Handful roasted peanuts (30 gm) Dinner at 8:30 PM- 100 gm chicken stew with 1 bowl of red rice

Saturday

Breakfast at 9 AM- 1 masala omelette that includes 2 eggs and have it with a chapati

1 masala omelette that includes 2 eggs and have it with a chapati Mid-morning snack at 11:30 AM- 100 gm pomegranate

100 gm pomegranate Lunch at 1:30 PM- 1 bowl of rajma curry (50 gm) with 1 cup of cooked rice and salad

1 bowl of rajma curry (50 gm) with 1 cup of cooked rice and salad Evening snack at 5 PM- 1 teaspoon sunflower seeds and 5 soaked almonds

1 teaspoon sunflower seeds and 5 soaked almonds Dinner at 8:30 PM-100 gm grilled chicken and a bowl of broccoli and carrots

Sunday

Breakfast at 9 AM- 2 boiled eggs with a multigrain toast and a teaspoon of peanut butter

2 boiled eggs with a multigrain toast and a teaspoon of peanut butter Mid-morning snack at 11:30 AM- 100 gm orange

100 gm orange Lunch at 1:30 PM- 1 bowl of chana masala (100 gm) and cucumber salad

1 bowl of chana masala (100 gm) and cucumber salad Evening snack at 5 PM- 1 cup of green tea and a handful of roasted chana

1 cup of green tea and a handful of roasted chana Dinner at 8:30 PM- 100 gm paneer bhurji and 1 cup cooked quinoa

Now that the diet plan is done, the nutritionist pointed out some basic rules and habits one should adhere to.

Other tips shared by the nutritionist:

Calorie deficit

A calorie deficit is one of the techniques of weight loss. As per Manu, it’s simple math which means one should burn more than eat. He recommended whole foods like dal, veggies, and eggs to make calorie deficit sustainable.

Say no to junk and refined oils

It goes without saying that junk food needs to be completely avoided. Despite all the workout efforts, junk food takes you back to square one. He said, “ Chips, biscuits, and overly oily foods are sabotaging your efforts. Switch to healthier oils like ghee or olive oil.”

Priortise sleep

Many of us are in the habit of catching sleep whenever time permits at night, sometimes staying up late, either on the phone or working. It’s not healthy as sleep is directly connected to weight loss. The nutritionist explained that poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones, making one crave sugar and carbs even more.

Focus on short daily workouts

Cheat day is tempting, skipping the gym and sleeping in bed. But this way, the weight loss goal can never be achieved. The nutritionist recommended short daily workouts like high-intensity, core-focused, or strength training sessions that can boost fat burn and preserve muscle.

Increase protein intake

Protein has a non-negotiable importance in the diet. The nutritionist reiterated the need to load up on protein. H recommended paneer, dals, eggs and chicken as they are secret weapons to stay full, and burn calories while digesting.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

