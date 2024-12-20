Man who lost 95 kg reveals veg and non veg intermittent fasting diet plan to easily ‘shed 1-2 kilos per week’

There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to health and weight loss for everybody. But chances are you may have heard of intermittent fasting by now – the fasting style of restricted eating comes with certain rules, which could include fasting in the morning or choosing to consume food only during certain hours of the day. Per a man named Khushal Chawla, who has now turned fitness coach, his diet played a huge role in his dramatic 95 kg weight loss. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Khushal Chawla keeps sharing photos of his before and after weight loss body. (Instagram/ Khushal Fitness)

He recently took to his Instagram account, Khushal Fitness, to share his intermittent fasting diet plan, which includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and could help you 'lose 1-2 kg per week'.

With New Year 2025 only days away, there is no time like the present to overhaul your diet, and Khushal's 7-day meal plan is a good place to start. Sharing details of his weekly intermittent fasting meal plan, he said:

⦿ 16-hour fasting - 8-hour eating

⦿ Fasting time - 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

⦿ Eating time - 11.30 am to 7.30 pm

⦿ During fasting, drink water/green tea/ black coffee/ black salt water

⦿ Fat loss - 2.5-4 kg withing 14 days

Read on for all the details of the plan.

First meal: 11.30 am

⦿ Monday:1 stuffed paneer/vegetable besan chilla plus green chutney

⦿ Tuesday: 200 g fruit plus 20 g nuts (apple/ papaya/ guava/ pomegranate/ pear)

⦿ Wednesday: Overnight oats (35 g oats with milk added apple/ pomegranate) plus honey plus 5 crushed almonds

⦿ Thursday: 200 g fruits plus 20 g nuts

⦿ Friday: Vegetable poha (45 flattened rice plus 80-100 g vegetable and one pomegranate)

⦿ Saturday: 200 g fruits plus 20 g nuts

⦿ Sunday: 3 idli plus sambhar/ 1 masala dosa/ 2 slices bread sandwich/ 1 bowl upma

Second meal: 2 pm

⦿ Monday: 1 chapati plus 1-2 bowl paneer bhurji/ tofu bhurji plus 120 g salad plus 1 cut raita

⦿ Tuesday: 2 chapati plus 1 bowl favourite sabzi plus salad plus curd

⦿ Wednesday: 130-150 g rice plus 160-180 g rajma plus salad

⦿ Thursday: 1 chapati plus 2 bowl chickpea sabzi plus favourite dal plus salad plus 1 cup raita

⦿ Friday: 1 chapati plus 1 bowl soya chunk sabzi/ favourite sabzi plus salad plus 1 cup raita

⦿ Saturday: 1-2 chapati plus paneer sabzi/dal plus salad plus 1 cup curd

⦿ Sunday: Chickpea salad (50 g bowled chickpea plus 80-100 g paneer plus cucumber plus tomato plus onion plus chaat masala plus lemon

Third meal: 5 pm

⦿ Monday: 1 bowl puffed rice

⦿ Tuesday: Sweet corn chaat

⦿ Wednesday: 1 glass buttermilk/ coconut water

⦿ Thursday: 20 g makhana

⦿ Friday: 1 bowl puffed rice

⦿ Saturday: 1 small bowl roasted chana

⦿ Sunday: 1 small bowl peanut/ roasted makhana

Fourth meal: 7.30 pm (Veg)

⦿ Monday: 150-170 g vegetable daliya/ khichdi plus salad

⦿ Tuesday: 150-170 g paneer cutlet

⦿ Wednesday: 1 stuffed vegetable moong dal chilla plus green chutney

⦿ Thursday: 1 chapati plus 150 g paneer bhurji/ mix vegetable sabzi plus salad

⦿ Friday: 150-170 g vegetable vermicelli upma

⦿ Saturday: 40 g masala oats plus veggies/ 1 bowl dal soup/ moong dal khichdi/ milk daliya/ vegetable daliya

⦿ Sunday: 1 chapati plus matar paneer sabzi/ paneer bhurji plus salad

Fourth meal: 7.30 pm (Non veg)

⦿ Monday: 150-170 g grilled chicken plus salad

⦿ Tuesday: 150-170 g paneer cutlet

⦿ Wednesday: 2 bread plus 2 egg omelette

⦿ Thursday: 1 chapati plus 150 g paneer bhurji/ mix vegetable sabzi plus salad

⦿ Friday: 150-170 g chicken tikka/ fish tikka plus salad

⦿ Saturday: 2 bread plus 2 egg omelette

⦿ Sunday: 170 g grilled chicken plus salad

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.