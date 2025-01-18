Nutritionist who lost 25 kg shares a 7-day anti-inflammatory diet plan that helped her in weight loss

Instagram user and nutritionist Aanchal Chugh often shares weight loss diet plans, healthy recipes, and workout routines on her page. In a recent post, Aanchal talked about consuming an anti-inflammatory diet that helped her lose 25 kg during her weight loss journey. She posted a week-long diet plan, including anti-inflammatory early morning drinks, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner options. She added that the diet plan is an example of ‘how we can manage things through this diet’. This nutritionist followed an anti-inflammatory diet plan that helped her lose 25 kg.

Per the nutritionist, the key components of any anti-inflammatory diet is consuming fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, herbs and spices, plant-based protein, green tea, and fermented foods. Meanwhile, one should avoid processed and fried foods, refined carbs (white bread, sugar), sugary beverages and sodas, excessive alcohol, and red and processed meats. Check out her 7-day anti-inflammatory diet, which will bring your life on track.

7-day anti-inflammatory diet for weight loss

1. Day 1

Early morning: Jeera + ajwain water and 5 soaked almonds

Breakfast: 1 besan cheela with 20 gm of mint chutney

Mid-morning: 1 fruit and 1 tsp of seeds on top

Lunch: Quinoa chickpea bowl with vegetables

Snacks: 30 gm makhana and 1 cup of peppermint tea

Dinner: 150 gm cooked dal khichri

Before bed: Fennel and ginger water

2. Day 2

Early morning: Turmeric, ginger, and black pepper detox shot

Breakfast: Warm oatmeal with oats, nut milk, and one fruit

Mid-morning: Snack and 1 glass of beetroot kanji

Lunch: 2 idli, 1 bowl of sambar, and 20 gm of coconut chutney

Snacks: Sprout bhel

Dinner: 1 beetroot tofu parantha

Before bed: 1 cup of chamomile tea

3. Day 3

Early morning: Lukewarm lemon water, 5 soaked almonds, and 2 walnuts

Breakfast: Moong dal cheela and 20 gm mint chutney

Mid-morning: 100 gm papaya and 1 tsp of pumpkin seeds

Lunch: 30 gm rajma rice (100 gm) + 1 seasonal vegetable;e

Snacks: 1 seed and date ladoo

Dinner: Millet khichri

Before bed: Tulsi, jeera, and ajwain water

4. Day 4

Early morning: Lukewarm cinnamon water - use soaked cinnamon

Breakfast: 5 soaked almonds and jowar vegetables uttapam

Mid-morning: 1 glass of vegetable juice

Lunch: Dal palak, 1 bajra roti, and 100 gm cucumber raita

Snacks: 1 seed and date ladoo

Dinner: Sauteed vegetables and 100 gm tofu

Before bed: 1 cup of chamomile tea

5. Day 5

Early morning: Turmeric, ginger, and black pepper detox shot + 5 soaked almonds

Breakfast: 1 chickpea milled bread sandwich

Mid-morning: 100 gm papaya + 1 tsp mix seeds

Lunch: Lentil curry, 1 jowar roti, pumpkin sabji, and 100 gm curd

Snacks: 30 gm humus and vegetable sticks

Dinner: Tomato basil soup and 70 gm low-fat cheena paneer bhurji

Before bed: Warm fennel seed water

6. Day 6

Early morning: Jeera water and 5 soaked almonds

Breakfast: 2 millet idli, 100 ml sambar, and 20 gm chutney

Mid-morning: 1 glass of beetroot kanji

Lunch: Tofu/paneer bhurji, 1 millet roti, and 100 gm yoghurt

Snacks: 2 oranges

Dinner: 1 roti, lentil curry, and 100 gm cucumber raita with tadka

Before bed: Jeera and ajwain water

7. Day 7

Early morning: Cinnamon and black raisin water (soaked), 5 soaked almonds, and 2 walnuts

Breakfast: Vegetable upma and 10 gm peanuts

Mid-morning: 1 glass of coconut and chia seed water

Lunch: Kala channa curry, 100 gm steamed rice, and 1 green vegetable

Snacks: 20 gm makhana and 1 cup of green tea

Dinner: Vegetable dal and millet khichri -200 gm

Before bed: Tulsi and ginger water

The nutritionist also shared 3 anti-inflammatory drinks that you can drink in your daily routine. They are -

1. Green tea with lemon

2. Ginger, fennel and jeera seed water

3. Star anise and cinnamon tea

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.