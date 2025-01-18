Nutritionist who lost 25 kg shares a 7-day anti-inflammatory diet plan that helped her in weight loss
A nutritionist shared a 7-day anti-inflammatory diet plan that helped her lose 25 kg during her weight loss journey. She suggested what food items to avoid.
Instagram user and nutritionist Aanchal Chugh often shares weight loss diet plans, healthy recipes, and workout routines on her page. In a recent post, Aanchal talked about consuming an anti-inflammatory diet that helped her lose 25 kg during her weight loss journey. She posted a week-long diet plan, including anti-inflammatory early morning drinks, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner options. She added that the diet plan is an example of ‘how we can manage things through this diet’.
Per the nutritionist, the key components of any anti-inflammatory diet is consuming fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, herbs and spices, plant-based protein, green tea, and fermented foods. Meanwhile, one should avoid processed and fried foods, refined carbs (white bread, sugar), sugary beverages and sodas, excessive alcohol, and red and processed meats. Check out her 7-day anti-inflammatory diet, which will bring your life on track.
7-day anti-inflammatory diet for weight loss
1. Day 1
Early morning: Jeera + ajwain water and 5 soaked almonds
Breakfast: 1 besan cheela with 20 gm of mint chutney
Mid-morning: 1 fruit and 1 tsp of seeds on top
Lunch: Quinoa chickpea bowl with vegetables
Snacks: 30 gm makhana and 1 cup of peppermint tea
Dinner: 150 gm cooked dal khichri
Before bed: Fennel and ginger water
2. Day 2
Early morning: Turmeric, ginger, and black pepper detox shot
Breakfast: Warm oatmeal with oats, nut milk, and one fruit
Mid-morning: Snack and 1 glass of beetroot kanji
Lunch: 2 idli, 1 bowl of sambar, and 20 gm of coconut chutney
Snacks: Sprout bhel
Dinner: 1 beetroot tofu parantha
Before bed: 1 cup of chamomile tea
3. Day 3
Early morning: Lukewarm lemon water, 5 soaked almonds, and 2 walnuts
Breakfast: Moong dal cheela and 20 gm mint chutney
Mid-morning: 100 gm papaya and 1 tsp of pumpkin seeds
Lunch: 30 gm rajma rice (100 gm) + 1 seasonal vegetable;e
Snacks: 1 seed and date ladoo
Dinner: Millet khichri
Before bed: Tulsi, jeera, and ajwain water
4. Day 4
Early morning: Lukewarm cinnamon water - use soaked cinnamon
Breakfast: 5 soaked almonds and jowar vegetables uttapam
Mid-morning: 1 glass of vegetable juice
Lunch: Dal palak, 1 bajra roti, and 100 gm cucumber raita
Snacks: 1 seed and date ladoo
Dinner: Sauteed vegetables and 100 gm tofu
Before bed: 1 cup of chamomile tea
5. Day 5
Early morning: Turmeric, ginger, and black pepper detox shot + 5 soaked almonds
Breakfast: 1 chickpea milled bread sandwich
Mid-morning: 100 gm papaya + 1 tsp mix seeds
Lunch: Lentil curry, 1 jowar roti, pumpkin sabji, and 100 gm curd
Snacks: 30 gm humus and vegetable sticks
Dinner: Tomato basil soup and 70 gm low-fat cheena paneer bhurji
Before bed: Warm fennel seed water
6. Day 6
Early morning: Jeera water and 5 soaked almonds
Breakfast: 2 millet idli, 100 ml sambar, and 20 gm chutney
Mid-morning: 1 glass of beetroot kanji
Lunch: Tofu/paneer bhurji, 1 millet roti, and 100 gm yoghurt
Snacks: 2 oranges
Dinner: 1 roti, lentil curry, and 100 gm cucumber raita with tadka
Before bed: Jeera and ajwain water
7. Day 7
Early morning: Cinnamon and black raisin water (soaked), 5 soaked almonds, and 2 walnuts
Breakfast: Vegetable upma and 10 gm peanuts
Mid-morning: 1 glass of coconut and chia seed water
Lunch: Kala channa curry, 100 gm steamed rice, and 1 green vegetable
Snacks: 20 gm makhana and 1 cup of green tea
Dinner: Vegetable dal and millet khichri -200 gm
Before bed: Tulsi and ginger water
The nutritionist also shared 3 anti-inflammatory drinks that you can drink in your daily routine. They are -
1. Green tea with lemon
2. Ginger, fennel and jeera seed water
3. Star anise and cinnamon tea
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
