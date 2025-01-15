Weight loss affected by inflammation and stress? Nutritionist shares 6 foods to add to diet

High cortisol levels in the body can add to stress. Often the food items we consume as part of our diet can also lead to inflammation in the body, leaving us tired and exhausted. Excess stress and inflammation can also trigger chronic illnesses and slow down weight loss. Nutritionist Simrun Chopra, who keeps sharing tips and tricks related to diet and nutrition on her Instagram profile, shared how to keep the body inflammation-free and also regulate cortisol levels. Also read | Woman who lost 19 kg in just 3 months shares her golden rule for weight loss: The secret is in your dinner The nutritionist noted down six food items that should be added to the daily diet.(Unsplash)

Simrun, a few weeks back, shared a post, elaborating on the necessity of having a healthy diet that can reduce cortisol levels and inflammation in the body. “A stressed and inflamed body will make you feel lethargic and tired. Make you move less. Feel less motivated because of which weight loss becomes hard especially from the stomach area,” read Simrun’s caption as she further noted down six food items that should be added to the daily diet:

Magnesium-rich foods:

Magnesium helps balance out cortisol and helps in relaxing and regulating the nervous system. High cortisol at night effects sleep quality and magnesium helps here. Dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, dark chocolate, cocoa, legumes can be added to the diet. Also read | Fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose weight reveals why everyone is 'suddenly following intermittent fasting’

Vitamin C:

Vitamin C can help in significantly bringing down cortisol levels. Amla, citrus fruits, bell peppers, strawberries, kiwi and broccoli can help in adding Vitamin C to the daily diet.

L-theanine rich foods:

Foods rich in L-theanine can swiftly reduce cortisol levels in the body. It also helps in improving sleep, and acts as an anti-inflammatory food and can help us feel more relaxed. Green tea, black tea, matcha and oolong tea are some of the food items rich in L-theanine.

Phosphatidylserine rich foods:

Phosphatidylserine rich foods work by protecting the nerve cells in the brain that help with memory, cognition and how we manage stress. Egg, fatty fish, organ meats and white beans should be added to diet.

Omega 3-rich foods:

Omega 3 helps in reducing inflammation in the body. Fatty fish, algae, flax seeds and walnuts are rich sources of Omega 3 fatty acids. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 28 kg reveals her diet and shares factors that impacted her drastic weight loss

Probiotics:

Fermented foods like curd, yogurt, kombucha, kanji and fermented vegetables are rich in probiotics. They work to support the gut thereby helping with inflammation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.