Woman who lost 19 kg in just 3 months shares her golden rule for weight loss: The secret is in your dinner

Eat dinner earlier and avoid late-night snacking: if you have been trying to get fit and drop kilos, you might have come across these two weight loss tips. Riddhi Patel, who keeps sharing insights from her weight loss journey on Instagram, recently shared the 'golden tip that helped her to lose 19 kg' and it is about eating dinner at least 2-3 hours before bedtime to allow for proper digestion and reduce the risk of weight gain. Also read | Lazy 'Girl Dinners' that are actually tasty and healthy Riddhi Patel's 'golden tip' for weight loss is that you eat your dinner between 7 pm to 7.30 pm.; and that is should be nutritious. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dinner timing can play huge role in weight loss

Riddhi said in the video, “This golden tip helped me lose 19 kg in just three months; so, share this with someone looking to lose weight. The golden tip is this: eat your dinner between 7 pm to 7.30 pm. Dinner should be healthy and nourishing.”

Benefits of early dinner

Eating dinner earlier can help with digestion, weight management, and improved sleep quality. Try to finish eating at least 2-3 hours before bedtime as this will allow for proper digestion and reduce the risk of discomfort, indigestion, or acid reflux during sleep.

“One major lifestyle factor affecting our metabolic system is eating meals at the wrong time... eating meals at the right time supports the liver in optional functioning. Eating dinner early at sunset, wherein the inner clock sets down on a different metabolic phase, helps the digestive system function efficiently,” Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, head, Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities said in a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle as he highlighted six positive dinner habits that can transform your health.

Remember, an early dinner is just one part of a comprehensive weight loss plan. Combine this with regular physical activity, a healthy breakfast and lunch, and a balanced lifestyle to achieve your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.