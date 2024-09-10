Lazy 'Girl Dinners' that are actually tasty and healthy

'Girl Dinner' is a pop culture slang that gained traction on social media in 2023. TikToker Olivia Maher coined the term in a viral TikTok, where she shared a simple, uncooked meal of bread, cheese, grapes, and pickles, calling it ‘girl dinner.’ She humorously compared it to a medieval peasant's dinner. Girl dinner is all about being resourceful and effective in whipping up healthy, low-effort meals.(Shutterstock)

Since then, the internet has embraced the concept, showing their lazy, throw-together meals that involve little to no cooking. The term ‘girl dinner’ is often used in videos of girl hangouts, where every person brings a themed charcuterie board.

The appeal of girl dinner lies in its low effort, for those moments when you're too exhausted to prepare a full meal. Beneath all the spontaneous fun, it's also an unconscious rebellion against the traditional and patriarchal role of a woman, who's expected to cook elaborate meals and serve the members of the family. Girl dinner in a way is a liberation from the norm and embraces the spontaneity of cooking just for yourself.

However, this minimal effort is sometimes misinterpreted, resulting in bizarre combinations like pickles, Oreos, chips, and energy drinks.

While cold coffee might seem like a chic and fancy way to end the day, girl dinner is about assembling something, but not just about anything. Even with minimal effort, it's important to have a balanced and sensible meal.

Healthy ‘Girl Dinners’

Greek yoghurt, fruit, and nuts

Love a ‘sorted girl dinner’ with no room for casualness that can jeopardise the next day with bloating or other gut problems. Greek yoghurt is your gut buddy, coming in with the probiotics to rescue upset gut. It’s cool and calming. And with the addition of freshly cut berries and nuts, it’s a sober girl dinner that your health will thank you for. Sprinkle superseeds like flax seeds and chia seeds for brownie points.

Sandwich with greens

Dice some cucumbers and leafy greens like lettuce, then season with salt and pepper. Place them between slices of bread, and voilà, you have a sandwich. Enjoy it with cucumber water by adding chilled cucumber slices to the water. Add mint for a more refreshing taste. Cucumber and mint water act as natural detoxifiers.

Egg Bhurji

Egg bhurji is just an excuse for failed omlette flips, but girl dinner is not for torturing your gut with processed snacks. (Shutterstock)

Despite being a cooked meal, egg bhurji is quick and can serve as a wholesome one-pot dish. Simply chop up some veggies, mix them with the eggs and seasoning, and cook. If you have leftover chapati, cut it into small pieces and add it to the mix. This dish is easy to prepare and provides balanced nutrients.