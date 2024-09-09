From Vietnamese Pho to Italian Risotto: 5 heartwarming comfort foods from around the world you can easily make at home

Comfort food holds a special place on every table – it's all about flavours, memories, and a sense of nostalgia. These meals are like a warm hug, offering happiness served on a plate. No matter where you are in the world, comfort food brings that familiar sense of calm, though it varies from culture to culture. Chef Siddharth Parab shared with HT Lifestyle five comforting dishes from across the globe, made using simple methods that can be easily recreated at home to bring a little warmth and joy to your kitchen. (Also read: Dry fruit laddu to oats kheer: 4 healthy and delicious dessert recipes to savour this festive season ) These simple, delicious comfort food dishes promise to bring a touch of international warmth to your table.(Unsplash)

Dal Chawal

Dal Chawal(Pinterest)

There is nothing more comforting than a big plate of hot dal rice. This is a classic Indian dish made with lentils and rice. For many Indians around the globe, Dal Chawal is a meal that is close to home. It is made with the most simple ingredients available in your kitchen, from long grain rice toor dal to a temper of green chillis, turmeric, ginger, ghee, and water. This dish is not only homely and filling but also rich in essential nutrients like potassium, protein and iron.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese(Unsplash)

Mac and cheese is a classic American comfort food loved by millions around the world. It's made with macaroni covered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce, then baked with a crispy breadcrumb topping. The spices add layers of flavour, and the paprika gives the dish a smoky taste and deep, rich colour that takes it from simple to amazing. Work on a flavourful béchamel sauce combining flour, garlic powder and butter stir well and gentle pour in the milk little by little along with some sharp cheddar to enhance the thickness and creaminess of the sauce. Pour it over the macaroni, top it with breadcrumbs and bake. Voila

Pho

Pho is a fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup.(Unsplash)

There is nothing as good as a warm, hearty bowl of piping hot Vietnamese Pho. This traditional dish has a reputation worldwide for being the perfect comfort food. A rich, flavourful, slow-cooked meat broth cooked with vegetables and rice noodles simmered with spices like cumin, clove and cardamom. Pho is also served with herbs and sprouts. Whether enjoyed on a chilly day or a homecoming feast, Pho is a perfect comfort dish.

Risotto

Risotto is a creamy Italian rice dish cooked slowly with broth.(Unsplash)

A chewy Italian rich dish, slow cooked in a rich flavourful broth mixed with meat, seafood or vegetables. It's known as the comfort food for adults. Filled with wholesome veggies, stock and wine - this dish can be made in a variety of sauces from truffle, pesto, or sun-dried tomatoes.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie is a hearty British dish made with ground meat.(Unsplash)

A traditional classic English dish. The perfect addition to a family gathering or an event. Cooked with well-seasoned ground beef, veggies such as peas and carrots and a wholesome and flavourful broth. The ingredients are all cooked in a pot and layered with a generous filling of creamy mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. Later baked in the oven until golden brown.

Comfort food has a variety of names and forms from around the world. Whether it's India's Dal and Rice or Italy's creamy Risotto. Whether it's cold outside or you're having a bad day, nothing quite cheers you up than comfort food.