Janmashtami 2024: Why Chappan Bhog is offered to Lord Krishna? Know the story behind the feast of 56 dishes

The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami is just around the corner, with celebrations scheduled for August 26 and 27 this year. This sacred festival honours the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees will celebrate with a series of rituals dedicated to Bal Gopal, Krishna's childhood form. The festivities include a full day of fasting, where participants abstain from food and water until they break their fast after performing prayers, arti, and offering Chappan Bhog. Scroll down to explore what Chappan Bhog is and its significance in the Janmashtami celebrations. (Also read: Janmashtami: Top 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations ) Chappan Bhog, which is a Hindi translation of the number 56 followed by ‘bhog’ which is food is representative of a devoted offering that is made towards a deity, most commonly to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami.

What is Chappan Bhog?

Chappan Bhog refers to a sacred platter of sattvic foods offered to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami. This special assortment features dishes that provide all five tastes—sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and bitter—as well as umami, ensuring a balanced and divine feast.

What is included in Chappan Bhog?

Chappan Bhog, a significant offering during Janmashtami, consists of 56 delectable prasadam items that Lord Krishna is fond of. This array includes a rich variety of sattvic dishes such as:

Milk Products: Makhan Mishri, Kheer, Rasgulla, Rabdi, and Malpua.

Sweets: Jeera Laddus, Jalebi, Mohanbhog, Moong Dal Halwa, Ghevar, Peda, and Raisins.

Nuts and Spices: Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, and Cardamoms.

Savoury Items: Shakkar Para, Mathri, Pakore, Saag, Curd, Kadhi, Cheela, Papad, Khichdi, Baingan ki Sabji, Dudhi ki Sabji, Poori, Tikki, and Daliya.

Fruits and Vegetables: Mango, Banana, Grapes, Apples, Plums.

Breads and Snacks: Kachori, Roti, and Bhujia.

Drinks: Coconut Water, Almond Milk, Chaach, Shikanji.

Other Treats: Channa, Meethe Chawal, Supari, Saunf, and Paan.

This diverse collection embodies the full spectrum of flavours and textures, making Chappan Bhog a truly special and festive feast.

The story behind Chappan Bhog

If you're curious why the prasad offered to Lord Krishna during Govardhan Puja or Janmashtami traditionally includes 56 dishes, here's the fascinating story behind it. In the village of Vrindavan, farmers used to offer a grand feast to Lord Indra, the god of storms and rain, to ensure timely rainfall and a good harvest. However, young Krishna found this practice unfair to the farmers and advised them to stop the offerings.

Angered by the lack of offerings, Lord Indra unleashed torrential rains upon Vrindavan, leading to a devastating flood. To protect the villagers, Krishna lifted the massive Govardhan Parvat on his little finger, providing shelter to everyone for seven days. During this period, Krishna did not eat a single meal, even though he was accustomed to having eight dishes each day. After the rains subsided and Indra realised his mistake, the grateful villagers prepared 56 dishes (8 dishes x 7 days) and offered them to Krishna as a token of their gratitude and devotion. This tradition continues today, with Chappan Bhog symbolising the villagers' heartfelt thanks and Krishna's divine protection.