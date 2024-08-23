Janmashtami: Top 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

Janmashtami: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The streets deck up in lights, people bask in festivities and programmes are organised. Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Lord Krishna is an avatar of Lord Vishnu – it is believed that his wisdom and guidance to Arjun during the war of Kurukshetra led to the narrative in Bhagvad Gita. Lord Krishna’s stories of childhood are incredibly famous for his mischief as well. One of the main celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami – Dahi Handi – is based on Lord Krishna’s way of stealing butter from earthen pots in his childhood. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 26. (Unsplash)

Janmashtami is celebrated in many parts of the country. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 26. As we gear up for the special day, here are five places you should visit to witness the grandeur of Janmashtami celebrations.

Mathura:

Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The anecdotes, the stories and the nostalgia hold true when you visit the grand city of Mathura. The entire city decks up and joins the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami. Jhulanotsav is observed where people get into the swings. Ghatas is the ritual of decorating the temples and observing the rituals marking Lord Krishna’s birth.

Vrindavan:

Lord Krishna spet his formative years in Vrindavan. Near to Mathura, Vrindavan is believed to be the place where Lord Krishna’s divine rasleela took place with Goddess Radha and other gopis.

Dwarka:

Folling his departure from Mathura, Dwarka is believed to be the kingdom of Lord Krishna. It is believed that Lord Krishna lived in Dwarka for over 5000 years.

Gokul:

Gokul holds immense importance in Lord Krishna’s life. Shortly after his birth, Lord Krishna was taken to Gokul where he was brought up by Yashoda and Nanda. Gokulastami is observed in Gokul a day after the country observes Krishna Janmashtami, to commemorate Lord Krishna’s arrival to Gokul.

Mumbai:

One of the best places to observe Krishna Janmashtami for pomp and grandeur is Mumbai. Dahi handi celebrations are observed and people bask in festivities during this time.