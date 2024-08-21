Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Know the incredible story of Lord Krishna's birth

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of pomp across the country. The festival is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. His teachings guide us through life. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here’s what you need to know about the incredible story of Lord Krishna's birth. This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 26. (HT Photo)

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: The story of Lord Krishna’s birth

Krishna Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapad. Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudev – however, he was brought up by Yashoda and Nanda. Demon King Kansa, the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna, was a tyrant – he once heard a prophecy that said one of Devaki’s children would kill him. Hence, he tried to kill Devaki and her husband. However, due to Vasudev’s pleading, he let Devaki go but imprisoned them in Mathura.

Kansa killed 7 of Devaki and Vasudev's sons. The eighth son was Lord Krishna. When Lord Krishna was born, Vasudev vowed to protect him and carried him through the raging river, Yamuna, to Vrindavan. After reaching Vrindavan, Vasudev pleaded with Nanda to save Lord Krishna. He was then adopted by Yashoda and Nanda.

Vasudev carried Lord Krishna to Vrindavan.(Pinterest)

About Krishna Janmashtami

Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with pure dedication. It is believed that observing Krishna Janmashtami can help the devotees get the blessings of Lord Krishna. In many parts of the country, Krishna Janmashtami is observed with grand celebrations with people visiting temples, worshipping Bal Krishna, and observing fasts.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date

This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 26. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami tithi will begin at 3:39 am on August 26 and end at 2:19 am on August 27. Devotees keep fast on the day of Krishna Janmashtami to offer their puja. On the next day, after sunrise, the fast is broken.