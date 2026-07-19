Love waffles? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious three-flavour waffle recipes
Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy recipe for three flavourful waffles you can easily make at home and enjoy for breakfast or dessert.
Warm, sweet, and filling, waffles hit all the right spots for a hearty weekend breakfast and, on occasion, even dessert, especially when paired with ice cream. And if you are planning to prepare them at home, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram on July 15 and shared his recipe to make waffles three ways to help out.
Also Read | Try this delicious kung pao chicken noodles with 52g protein and 450 calories per serving: See step-by-step preparation
The chef pointed out that the same batter can make different variations of the dish. The ones that he shared are the classic waffles with honey (or maple syrup, if available), chocolate waffles, and blueberry waffles. The detailed steps for preparing the dish are presented below.
Ingredients for making waffles three ways
- 2 cups refined flour (maida)
- ½ cup corn flour
- 1½ tsps baking powder
- 5 tbsps milk powder
- ¾ cup castor sugar
- ½ cup melted butter (for greasing)
- 2 tsps vanilla essence
- 1½ tbsps cocoa powder
- 8-10 fresh blueberries
- ½ cup cream cheese
- ¼ cup icing sugar
- Honey to drizzle
- Icing sugar to dredge
- Chocolate sauce to drizzle
- Fresh mint sprig for garnish
Method of preparation
- First, prepare the waffle batter. To do that, mix refined flour, corn flour, baking powder, milk powder, and castor sugar in a bowl after passing them all through a sieve.
- In the bowl, add two cups of water and whisk until a smooth batter forms.
- Next, add melted butter and vanilla essence into the batter and mix well.
- Divide the batter into three equal portions.
- To the first portion, add cocoa powder. Whisk well until it is thoroughly mixed in.
- To the second portion of the batter, add whole blueberries and mix well.
- Heat a waffle iron and grease it with some butter. Pour the prepared batters one by one, and cook till crisp.
- Take cream cheese in a bowl, add icing sugar and mix well. Transfer into a piping bag.
- Serve the waffles on a plate.
- Drizzle honey on the classic waffle.
- Dredge the waffle in icing sugar, then drizzle chocolate sauce over it.
- Pipe the cream cheese mixture on the blueberry waffle, and garnish with a mint sprig.
- Serve and enjoy.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.