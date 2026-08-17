Doctor says Gen Z's 12-step routine is causing beauty burnout: Know why I only use cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen

Skincare or stresscare? How Gen Z's 12-step routines are leading to beauty burnout (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Skincare was supposed to be self-care. Somewhere along the way, for much of Gen Z, it became a second job. The 12-step routine did not emerge from dermatological need. It emerged from content. Social media rewards visibility and process, so a five-minute routine does not perform as well as an elaborate one filled with serums, essences, ampoules, and multiple layers of actives.

"In my clinic, I increasingly see young patients walk in not with a specific skin concern, but with fatigue. They are tired of maintaining routines that stretch to 10 or 12 steps, tired of tracking which serum goes before which essence, and tired of feeling like skipping a step is a personal failure. This is what I call beauty burnout, the exhaustion that comes from treating skincare as a performance rather than a practice," Dr Noopur Jain, Founder & Consultant Dermatologist, Skinzest, Gurgaon, tells Health Shots.

What is the 4-2-4 rule in skincare? Over time, more became the unspoken standard for skin. Gen Z, having grown up entirely inside this content ecosystem, absorbed that standard early, often before their skin barrier was mature enough to handle it. Clinically, the irony is that most of this effort works against the very goal it seeks to achieve. Skin does not need 12 product categories to function well. It needs consistency, a handful of well-chosen actives, and time to respond.

How does a skin barrier get damaged? When routines expand faster than skin can adapt, we see barrier damage, redness, sensitivity, breakouts that resist typical treatment, and a skin texture that never quite settles. Many young patients now come to me not to add a product, but to be given permission to remove nine. There is also a real psychological cost. When your skin's condition is checked multiple times a day, and every product is tied to a promise of transformation, skin stops being a part of the body. It starts becoming a project that is never finished.

"I see this most in patients who describe anxiety around missing a step or guilt after using a product out of order. That is not skincare. That is a compulsive loop dressed up as self-care, and it deserves the same attention we would give any other compulsive pattern, not just a dermatological fix. What I tell my Gen Z patients, and what I would tell any parent watching this from the sidelines, is that skincare should feel almost boring," says the dermatologist.