Constipated despite drinking enough water? Gastroenterologist shares 6 possible causes

Constipation is often linked to inadequate hydration, which is why drinking more water is common advice for promoting regular bowel movements. But what if you are drinking enough water and still struggling to pass stools?

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But hydration is only one of several factors that affect bowel habits, and persistent constipation may be monitored, as you may be overlooking other underlying causes.

Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, senior director and unit head, Institute of Gastro Sciences at ShardaCare-Healthcity, shared why water alone may not relieve constipation and which other causes deserve attention.

“Constipation is often put down to lack of fluid. Although sufficient drinking of water aids regular bowel movements, water alone can cause no relief from a blocked colon; it's easy to have a number of glasses of water throughout the day, but a constipated person's stools can still remain solid, making passage difficult and leading to a sense of inability to fully empty the bowel," he said.