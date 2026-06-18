Should you eat fruits in the morning? Dietician clears common myths about timing, hydration and detox

Fruits come with a robust nutritional profile, providing a wide range of essential vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Eating fruits daily can help meet several nutritional requirements.



ALSO READ: Can eating mangoes increase your ‘body heat’? Bengaluru dietician reveals truth about the 'king of summer fruits' Fruits are rich in nutrients. But when it comes to practical, everyday consumption, some doubts arise. When should you eat fruits? Which fruits are better during the summer? Much of the advice around fruits is self-made or passed around casually, as anything and everything related to fruit is automatically assumed to be healthy. However, even with fruits, quantity and timing may matter. To address all doubts about fruits, Dr Vinitha Krishnan, chief clinical dietician at SIMS Hospital, Chennai, offered her insights, dispelling many misconceptions and assumptions you may have. Can fruits replace water as a primary source of hydration? Fruits are juicy and can make you feel hydrated after eating them. But does that mean they have the potential to replace water's standard intake? For example, you drink less than the recommended eight to nine glasses of water if you eat more watermelon. The dietician's answer is no, “Nothing can replace water. It remains the best hydration source. However, water-rich fruits can complement your hydration goals.” Which are the most hydrating fruits?

Cucumber hydrates you well. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Here are a few fruits and their water content, making them ideal for consumption in the summer season: Cucumber: 95 to 96 percent Watermelon: Around 92 percent Muskmelon: 80 to 90 percent Oranges/sweet lime: 89 percent Pineapples papaya: 80 to 90 percent Besides hydration, they also contain electrolytes, especially fruits like bananas, oranges, coconut, and watermelon. But it is important to note, as the dietician also reiterated, that fruits can never replace your hydration requirements during the hottest time of the day or when you lose a lot of fluid, such as through sweating during exercise. While they can complement your hydration needs, they cannot be a standalone source of hydration. What is the correct time to eat fruits?

If you have diabetes, eat fruits along with a protein-rich diet. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

The dietitian clarified that there is no hard-and-fast ‘best’ time to eat fruits. She said, "The fruit consumption actually depends on the type and quality, the quantity and quality of fruits matter more than the timing.” Many times, you will see fruit bowls included in breakfast. But does that mean morning is the best time to eat fruits? Responding to this, the dietician said, "There is no scientific evidence to say that eating fruits in the morning is beneficial.” So, for a healthy individual, timing does not matter as much as eating fruits in the right quantity. But in some cases, the timing plays a role. There are certain conditions or activities where eating fruits at a specific time may be more beneficial and detrimental. One of them is for people with diabetes. “For people with diabetes, fruits can be eaten along with a meal so that the protein and fibre in the meal help reduce a sudden blood sugar spike as fruits are naturally sweet.” The second scenario applies to athletes or people who exercise. For them, the right timing can provide more energy, which is needed for sports or physical activity. Here, the dietitian specified that if they eat fruit before a workout, the healthy carbs from fruits provide good energy. Nextly, for people with Crohn's disease, Dr Vinitha Krishnan, fruits are usually avoided during the acute phase or early flare-ups of the condition because they are a source of fructose and may worsen discomfort. Lastly, if you have acid reflux, then the dietician's advice is, “Avoid taking late night, as it may cause a little bit of reflux.” Can fruits help to detoxify?

Guava has good antioxidant properties. (Picture credit: Unsplash)