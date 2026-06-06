Doctor shares a superfood that contains healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and can protect the heart and strengthen bones

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is spotlighting a nutrient-dense food that may offer a wide range of health benefits. In an Instagram video shared on June 6, the physician explains why sardines are often considered a true superfood, highlighting their rich nutritional profile that can support cardiovascular health , strengthen bones, and contribute to overall well-being.

Also Read | Is clove water a miracle cure for digestive issues? Doctor explains why it is popular as part of wellness routines

The term " superfood " is often used so loosely that it can be difficult to separate marketing hype from genuine nutritional value. While many foods are celebrated as miracle ingredients, only a handful truly stand out for packing an exceptional amount of nutrients into a relatively small serving. These foods deliver a combination of essential vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and other beneficial compounds that can support multiple aspects of health.

What makes sardines a superfood? Dr Sood highlights that sardines may be one of the rare foods that genuinely deserve the title of a "superfood", thanks to the impressive range of nutrients they deliver in a relatively small serving. These oily fish are rich in EPA and DHA, the two most beneficial forms of omega-3 fatty acids, which play a key role in heart and brain health. According to the doctor, regularly including sardines in your diet may help lower triglyceride levels and support overall cardiovascular health, making them a nutrient-dense addition to a balanced eating plan.

The physician explains, “Sardines might be one of the rare superfood claims that actually have some truth behind it because nutritionally they're doing a lot in a very small package. They're fatty fish rich in EPA and DHA, which are the omega-3 fats linked to lower triglycerides and better cardiovascular support. When they're part of an overall healthy diet, that's where a lot of the heart health messaging actually comes from. It's not that sardines magically prevent heart disease, but replacing more processed foods with omega-3 rich fish can consistently support a healthier lipid profile.”

Other essential nutrients Beyond their heart-healthy fats, sardines are also packed with several essential nutrients. Dr Sood notes that they are an excellent source of vitamin B12, a nutrient vital for nerve function, DNA synthesis, and the production of healthy red blood cells.

When eaten with their soft, edible bones, sardines also provide significant amounts of calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, all of which play an important role in maintaining strong bones and supporting overall skeletal health. Another advantage, according to the physician, is that sardines are small fish that tend to accumulate far less mercury than larger predatory fish, making them a safer seafood choice for regular consumption.

He highlights, “They're also packed with vitamin B12, which matters for nerve function, DNA production, and healthy red blood cells. And if you eat sardines with the soft bones, you're also getting calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, all which support bone health. Another underrated benefit is that sardines are small fish, so they tend to be lower in mercury than larger predatory fish.”

Word of caution One consideration to keep in mind when eating sardines is their sodium content. Dr Sood points out that, as saltwater fish, sardines naturally contain some sodium, while canned varieties can be significantly higher in salt due to processing and preservation. For individuals managing high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney conditions, or other health concerns that require limiting sodium intake, it is important to read nutrition labels carefully and opt for lower-sodium options whenever possible.

He notes, “The main caution is sodium, especially with the canned versions, so check the label if you're watching blood pressure. But overall, sardines can be one of the most affordable and nutrient-dense protein sources.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.