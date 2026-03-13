Are sardines the new beauty secret? Influencer shares roasted tomato and sardine toast recipe for healthy, glowing skin
Sardines could be your ultimate skin health superfood! Try this tasty recipe that might make you love the fish, even if its strong smell usually puts you off.
Could sardines be the next unexpected beauty ingredient for glowing skin? While the tiny fish might not be everyone’s favourite thanks to its strong smell and flavour, nutrition experts and wellness enthusiasts say its skin benefits could make it worth the effort. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and essential minerals, sardines may help support collagen health, reduce inflammation and promote a brighter, more radiant complexion from within.
If the taste has been holding you back, there might be a delicious workaround. Influencer To-Tam Sachika Roberts, who shares nourishing recipes designed to feed both the body and the skin, has been experimenting with ways to make sardines more palatable. In an Instagram video shared on February 21, she introduced her roasted tomato and sardine toasts, promising that the flavour will win over even sceptics. “Even if you don’t like sardines, you will LOVE this. GUARANTEED,” she says in her post.
Check out the recipe and health benefits below!
Ingredients
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes
- 5 to 8 whole garlic cloves
- Generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 can of sardines
- Fresh dill, chopped
- Sourdough bread
- Ghee or butter for toasting
Method
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- In a baking dish, toss the cherry tomatoes and garlic with olive oil, salt and pepper until well coated. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the tomatoes begin to burst and the garlic turns soft and fragrant.
- Remove the dish from the oven and add the sardines to the hot pan. Gently mash everything together and fold in the chopped dill.
- Meanwhile, toast slices of sourdough bread in ghee until crisp and golden.
- Generously spoon the warm tomato-sardine-dill mixture over the toasted sourdough.
- Finish with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, if desired, and serve immediately.
Health benefits
Cherry tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C that support collagen production, naturally improving skin elasticity and brightness. According to Clinikally, tomatoes also contain other vitamins like A and K, as well as sulphur, which have anti-acne properties. Lycopene also reduces inflammation, making it a great choice for sensitive or irritated skin.
Roasted garlic
Garlic is a potent prebiotic that nourishes beneficial gut bacteria, helping maintain a balanced microbiome – a factor often reflected in healthier, more radiant skin. It is also rich in allicin, a bioactive compound known to support immunity and offer protective effects against UVB-induced damage, according to research published on PubMed.
Sardines
Sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and zinc, both of which play an important role in supporting hormonal balance and overall skin health. According to Yahoo Health, they contain essential anti-inflammatory fats such as EPA and DHA – considered the most beneficial forms of omega-3s – which help reduce inflammation and may protect the skin’s collagen from damage caused by UV exposure.
Seasonings and other ingredients
Dill is rich in antioxidants that possess anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which may help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It also aids digestion, supporting overall gut health. Red pepper flakes can help stimulate blood circulation, which may contribute to a natural, healthy glow. Ghee provides nourishing healthy fats that support skin health while also helping the body absorb fat-soluble nutrients. Meanwhile, sourdough acts as a gentle carbohydrate option and contains beneficial probiotics that support gut health – a factor closely linked to clearer, healthier skin.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
