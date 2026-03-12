3 easy vegetarian induction recipes you can make amid LPG crisis: Paneer butter masala to one-pot pasta
Amid the LPG crisis in India, induction cooking is becoming the go-to option, and we've got three easy and quick vegetarian recipes for you.
Indian households woke up to a stinging 'Holi gift' this week as oil marketing companies announced a steep hike in the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The hike is being attributed to the ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel, which has disrupted supply chains through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Also read | Looking for simple recipes to make on induction cooktop? Here are 5 easy dishes from chef Kunal Kapur
As gas prices climb, the humble induction cooktop is moving from the 'backup' spot to the 'main stage'. Induction cooking is not only faster but often more cost-effective when electricity rates are compared with the rising cost of gas refills. Also read | Dal makhni vs geopolitics: How Delhi restaurants are trying to adapt as LPG shortage looms amid Iran-US-Israel war
To help you navigate this transition without losing the soul of your meals, we’ve curated three easy vegetarian recipes shared by Prestige on their official website – all of these recipes are designed specifically for induction efficiency.
1. Vegetable stir-fry recipe
Ingredients:
⦿ Mixed vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, beans)
⦿ 1 tbsp soy sauce
⦿ 1 clove garlic (minced)
⦿ 1/2 inch ginger (grated)
⦿ 1 tbsp sesame oil
Method:
Heat a non-stick Wok on an induction cooktop.
Add sesame oil and sauté garlic and ginger.
Toss in the mixed vegetables and stir-fry for a few minutes on high heat.
Add soy sauce and mix well.
Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles.
2. One-pot pasta recipe
Ingredients:
⦿ 1 cup pasta
⦿ 2 tomatoes (chopped)
⦿ 4 basil leaves
⦿ 1 clove garlic (minced)
⦿ 1 tbsp olive oil
⦿ Parmesan cheese
Method:
In a stainless steel Kadai, cook pasta with chopped tomatoes, garlic, and basil in a little water on a an induction cooktop.
Stir occasionally until pasta is al dente.
Finish with olive oil and parmesan cheese.
Serve hot.
Paneer butter masala recipe
Ingredients:
⦿ 200g paneer
⦿ 2 tomatoes (chopped)
⦿ 2 tbsp cream
⦿ 1 tbsp butter
⦿ 1/2 tsp garam masala
⦿ 6 cashews
Method:
Saute chopped tomatoes and cashews in a fry pan, then blend into a smooth puree.
Heat butter in an induction cooktop, add the tomato puree, spices, and paneer cubes.
Simmer until creamy.
Serve with naan or jeera rice.
Note to readers: HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
