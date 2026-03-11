Looking for simple recipes to make on induction cooktop? Here are 5 easy dishes from chef Kunal Kapur
If you are looking for easy to make recipes to break in the new induction cooktop, these five recipes are just the ones to get started with.
Breaking in the new induction cooktop is an exciting endeavour if you are used to working with gas stoves. However, it is often daunting to pick the first dish to make with the apparatus, as cooking without the visual cue of the flames is definitely a novelty that takes getting used to.
Therefore, starting off with simple, easy-to-make recipes that one is well familiar with allows us to focus on the technicalities of the instrument more than the method of cooking itself. The following recipes from celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur are just the occasion calls for, keeping the process breezy yet special enough for the new instrument.
1. Fluffy omelette
Ingredients (serves one):
- Eggs - 1
- Salt - a pinch
- Oil - a drizzle
- Butter - 3 cubes
Method of preparation:
- Begin by separating the egg white from the egg yolk into two separate bowls
- Start whisking the egg whites with a pinch of salt using an electric whisk. Whisk into meringue until it forms hard peaks, and the whipped egg white doesn’t drop out when holding the bowl upside down.
- Next, begin whisking the egg yolk with the electric whisk. Whisk until the yolk seems custardy and is a little thick.
- Pour all of the whisked egg yolk into the whisked egg whites and, using an electric whisk, mix at a high speed.
- To begin cooking this mixture, add some oil to the pan over low heat.
- Pour the egg mixture into the pan. Begin cooking this mixture over low heat without moving the pan at all.
- After about 1 minute, pour oil around the sides of the pan and the edges of the omelette.
- Next, lift the omelette from one side using a spatula and put in a cube of butter. Repeat this on 2 more distant sides.
- Once mostly cooked till the top, use a spatula and, putting it completely under the omelette, flip gently. Cook for the rest of the time by increasing the heat to medium.
- Move gently onto a plate and serve hot.
2. Eggless Pancakes with Apple Sauce
Ingredients (serves two):
For apple sauce
- Apples (diced) – 2 cups
- Sugar – 2 tbsp
- Water – a dash
- Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp
- Lemon – ½
- Vanilla extract (optional) – a dash
For the batter
- Banana – 1
- Milk – 1 cup
- Flour (all-purpose) – 1 cup
- Sugar – 2 tsp
- Salt – a tiny pinch
- Baking powder – ¾ tbsp
- Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
- Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp
- Butter (melted) – 1 tbsp
While cooking
- Butter (melted) – to drizzle
Method of preparation:
For fresh apple sauce
- To make the apple sauce, put apples, sugar, water, cinnamon, lemon juice and vanilla together in a pan.
- Bring to a quick boil, lower the heat and cover.
- Cook till apples are completely soft.
- Remove from heat and, using a fork, crush the apples and mix.
- Cool it and use.
For eggless pancake
- For the eggless pancakes, mix together the banana & milk and blend it into a smooth puree.
- Add this to a bowl and further mix in flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, vanilla extract, cinnamon and melted butter.
- Whisk them together so there are no lumps.
- Heat a pan to medium and drizzle some butter.
- Pour a ladle of the batter into the centre and let it cook until bubbles emerge on the surface.
- Drizzle some butter on top and flip to cook.
- Once cooked, remove to a platter.
- Repeat with the remaining batter.
- Serve hot pancakes with fresh apple sauce garnished with dried fruits, nuts and honey.
3. Kanda Poha
Ingredients (serves 2):
- Poha (thick) – 1 cup
- Water – as required
- Salt – a generous pinch
- Lemon juice – 2 tbsp
For masala
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Peanut (skinless) – handful
- Oil – 4 tbsp
- Hing – a generous pinch
- Mustard seeds – 2 tsp
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Curry leaves – a sprig
- Onion chopped – ½ cup
- Green chilli chopped – 1
- Potato (boiled & diced) – ½ cup
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
- Sugar – 1 tsp
- Coriander chopped – handful
For garnish
- Grated coconut – handful
- Sev (thin) – handful
- Coriander sprigs
- Lemon wedge
Method of preparation:
- Place the poha in a colander and pour some cold water on top of it to wet it completely.
- Let the water drain, and at no point should it soak the poha. Add salt, sugar and lemon juice, mix lightly and leave aside for 5 mins.
- Heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida.
- Add the peanuts and lightly saute them till light brown.
- Add in mustard seeds and cumin. Once they splutter, add curry leaves, chillies and onions.
- Sauté the onions for 2-3 mins, add potatoes and toss them together.
- Sprinkle turmeric and sugar, and give a quick stir.
- Add the drained poha along with some salt.
- Gently toss the poha to mix it properly. Add a sprinkle of water if the poha is very dry.
- Cook for 3mins and remove to a serving bowl.
- Garnish with grated coconut, thin sev, coriander sprigs and lemon wedge.
4. Lemon Rice
Ingredients (serves two):
- Oil – 3 tbsp
- Mustard seeds – 2 tsp
- Dry red chillies – 3
- Urad dal -2 tsp
- Chana dal – 1 tbsp
- Hing – ½ tsp
- Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp
- Green chillies, chopped – 2
- Peanuts, roasted – 2 tbsp
- Cashew nuts – 8 to 10
- Curry leaves – 1 to 2 sprigs
- Turmeric powder – 1 tsp
- Boiled rice – 3 cups
- Salt – to taste
- Water – a dash
- Lemon juice – 4 to 5 tbsp
Method of preparation:
- For lemon rice, in a hot pan, add some oil, mustard seeds, dried red chillies, urad dal and chana dal, so that it could give a light crunch.
- Next, add hing, ginger, green chillies, some roasted peanuts, curry leaves, and turmeric powder. Remember to lift the pan while mixing turmeric so that it won’t get burnt.
- After a quick stir, add rice and salt to taste.
- Give it a toss and make sure there are no lumps.
- Sprinkle a dash of water.
- Squeeze lemon juice over the rice and give it a nice toss, and mix it well.
- Taste some, check and correct the seasoning.
- Serve it hot and enjoy with any sort of raita or chutney.
5. Dal Tadka
Ingredients (serves two):
For dal
- Masoor dal – 30gms/2.5tbsp
- Moong dal – 65 gms/5.5tbsp
- Toor dal – 100gms/ 8tbsp
- Water – 5 cups
- Salt – to taste
- Green chilli, chopped – 1
- Ginger, chopped – ½ tbsp
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
For tadka
- Ghee/oil – 1 tbsp
- Cumin (jeera) – 1 tsp
- Garlic, chopped – ½ tbsp
- Onion, chopped – 2 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped – ½ no
- Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
- Tomato, chopped – 1/4 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Boiled dal – 3/4 cup
- A dash of water
Method of preparation:
- Mix all the 3 dals. Wash and soak them for 20 mins.
- Drain the water and add the dal in a deep pan along with 4 cups of water, 1/2 tsp salt, green chilly ginger chopped and turmeric.
- Boil the dal till it is tender and gets mushy. Remove and keep aside.
- For the tadka, heat a pan and add ghee.
- Sprinkle asafoetida and dry red chilli. Stir and add cumin.
- Once it crackles, add the boiled dal.
- Add a dash of water if the dal is very thick.
- Season with salt and finish with freshly chopped coriander.
- Squeeze in a lemon and remove the dal from the heat and serve.
