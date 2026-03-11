Nutritionist shares air-fried crunchy potato chip salad recipe loaded with 13g protein and just 355 calories
Aathira Sethumadhavan's potato chip salad is the perfect snack to indulge in when you are looking after your health yet craving something savoury and crunchy.
Choosing the right snack is a difficult task for those who are focused on eating healthy and counting calories. And snacks that have potatoes in them are often a nightmare. However, that need not be the case, according to certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan.
Taking to Instagram on March 8, Aathira shared her recipe for crunchy potato chip salad, which is perfect for satisfying the craving for something delicious at odd times of the day.
“Crispy homemade chips tossed with sweet corn, nuts, fresh herbs and a spicy yoghurt dressing - it’s creamy, crunchy, tangy and honestly addictive,” described Aathira in her caption.
She also listed the following reasons we should not always be running away from incorporating potatoes in our diet:
- Rich in potassium, which is beneficial for heart health
- Naturally high in fibre
- Packed with vitamin C, B6 and antioxidants
- One of the most filling foods per calorie, which means we eat less and get satiated easily
- Contains resistant starch that supports gut health
The recipe below serves two. Each serving has just 355 calories, along with 13 grams of protein, 36 grams of carbohydrate, and 18 grams of fat.
Ingredients for crunchy potato chip salad
For the potato chips
- 2 medium potatoes (300 g), very thinly sliced
- 1 tsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
For the dressing
- ½ cup Greek yogurt (or ¼ cup mayo + ¼ cup yogurt)
- 1 tbsp ketchup or tomato paste
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 tsp chilli crisp or chilli flakes
- ½ tsp garlic paste
- 1/3 tsp pepper powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp vinegar
For the salad
- ¼ cup thinly sliced onion
- ¼ cup red bell pepper, finely chopped
- ¼ cup boiled sweet corn
- 2 tbsp chopped nuts (pecans / almonds / walnuts / cashews)
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 2 tbsp spring onion greens
Method of preparation
Make the potato chips
- Thinly slice the potatoes using a mandoline or sharp knife.
- Toss with olive oil and salt.
- Air fry at 180°C for 12–15 minutes, shaking halfway, until crispy. Alternatively, bake at 200°C for 20–25 minutes.
- Let them cool completely so they crisp up.
Make the dressing
- In a bowl, whisk together Greek yoghurt, ketchup/tomato paste, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, mustard, honey, chilli crisp, garlic paste, pepper, salt and olive oil.
- Mix until smooth and creamy.
Assemble
- In a large bowl, combine onion, bell pepper, corn, nuts, coriander and spring onion greens.
- Add the dressing and toss well.
- Just before serving, gently mix in the potato chips so they stay crispy.
- Top with extra chips for crunch.
- Serve immediately.
