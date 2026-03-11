Nutritionist shares air-fried crunchy potato chip salad recipe loaded with 13g protein and just 355 calories

Choosing the right snack is a difficult task for those who are focused on eating healthy and counting calories. And snacks that have potatoes in them are often a nightmare. However, that need not be the case, according to certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan. Aathira suggests adding the chips at the very end to ensure they remain crunchy after being served. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

Taking to Instagram on March 8, Aathira shared her recipe for crunchy potato chip salad, which is perfect for satisfying the craving for something delicious at odd times of the day.

“Crispy homemade chips tossed with sweet corn, nuts, fresh herbs and a spicy yoghurt dressing - it’s creamy, crunchy, tangy and honestly addictive,” described Aathira in her caption.

She also listed the following reasons we should not always be running away from incorporating potatoes in our diet: