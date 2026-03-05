Acne to poor sleep: 7 signs your gut health is compromised and what to eat to improve it
If your gut balance is disturbed, your body will signal it in subtle yet noticeable ways. Know what exactly to look out for.
Gut health is one of the foundational pillars of overall well-being. Undeniably, gut health has found mention in almost every health discourse, primarily because of how interconnected it is with other physiological and psychological functions, from the gut-brain, gut-immune to the gut-skin axis. If your gut health is compromised? Often, the telltale signs are not always digestion-related, such as acidity, as there are several other indicators.
ALSO READ: Black coffee, green tea, matcha: Gastroentrologist reveals which is better for gut health
HT Lifestyle connected with functional medicine expert Dr Arzoo Panjwani, medical advisor at Decode Age, who revealed some important signs that may indicate a compromised gut, meaning you need to take active measures to fix it. Let's take a look at the signs and some ways you can improve your gut health. Compromised gut health usually means your gut health's balance is disturbed, which can show up in many ways.
Signs your gut health may be compromised
Dr Panjwani revealed the signs of a compromised gut:
1. Persistent digestive discomfort
- Signs like bloating, reflux, constipation, or diarrhoea.
- Reveals microbial imbalance or impaired gut barrier function.
2. Frequent fatigue
- Low energy can arise when the microbiome struggles to support nutrient absorption and metabolic efficiency.
3. Changes in mood
Low mental clarity may be linked to gut-driven inflammation that affects brain signalling through the gut-brain axis.
4. Poor sleep quality
- Associated with altered microbial composition.
- Can influence circadian rhythm regulation.
5. Skin flare-ups
- Signs like acne, eczema, or psoriasis.
- May reflect systemic inflammation rooted in gut imbalance.
6. Increased food sensitivities
- Occur when the gut lining becomes compromised, and immune responses become exaggerated.
7. Autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases
- May be influenced by gut dysbiosis, as the microbiome plays a critical role in immune regulation and tolerance.
How to improve gut health?
Dr Panjwani shared that improving gut health begins with strategies that support the microbes already present. This means you need to be mindful of what you eat, taking a closer look at the nutritional value, as according to the doctor, a diverse, fibre-rich diet remains one of the strongest predictors of microbial diversity.
She recommended eating, “Prebiotics such as inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, and galacto-oligosaccharides provide fuel for beneficial bacteria and are found in foods like garlic, onions, bananas, and asparagus. Fermented foods, including kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, home-made pickles, miso, and tempeh, introduce live microbes within a supportive food matrix that improves survival through digestion.”
So even if you pop in supplements that promise a lot of things, at the very root, if you don't fix your diet and add gut-friendly foods, you won't be able to improve your gut health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.