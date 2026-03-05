Acne to poor sleep: 7 signs your gut health is compromised and what to eat to improve it

HT Lifestyle connected with functional medicine expert Dr Arzoo Panjwani, medical advisor at Decode Age, who revealed some important signs that may indicate a compromised gut, meaning you need to take active measures to fix it. Let's take a look at the signs and some ways you can improve your gut health. Compromised gut health usually means your gut health's balance is disturbed, which can show up in many ways.

Gut health is one of the foundational pillars of overall well-being. Undeniably, gut health has found mention in almost every health discourse, primarily because of how interconnected it is with other physiological and psychological functions, from the gut-brain , gut-immune to the gut-skin axis. If your gut health is compromised? Often, the telltale signs are not always digestion-related, such as acidity, as there are several other indicators.

Dr Panjwani revealed the signs of a compromised gut:

1. Persistent digestive discomfort Signs like bloating, reflux, constipation, or diarrhoea.

Reveals microbial imbalance or impaired gut barrier function. 2. Frequent fatigue Low energy can arise when the microbiome struggles to support nutrient absorption and metabolic efficiency. 3. Changes in mood Low mental clarity may be linked to gut-driven inflammation that affects brain signalling through the gut-brain axis.

4. Poor sleep quality Associated with altered microbial composition.

Can influence circadian rhythm regulation. 5. Skin flare-ups Signs like acne, eczema, or psoriasis.

May reflect systemic inflammation rooted in gut imbalance. 6. Increased food sensitivities Occur when the gut lining becomes compromised, and immune responses become exaggerated. 7. Autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases May be influenced by gut dysbiosis, as the microbiome plays a critical role in immune regulation and tolerance. How to improve gut health? Dr Panjwani shared that improving gut health begins with strategies that support the microbes already present. This means you need to be mindful of what you eat, taking a closer look at the nutritional value, as according to the doctor, a diverse, fibre-rich diet remains one of the strongest predictors of microbial diversity.

She recommended eating, “Prebiotics such as inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, and galacto-oligosaccharides provide fuel for beneficial bacteria and are found in foods like garlic, onions, bananas, and asparagus. Fermented foods, including kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, home-made pickles, miso, and tempeh, introduce live microbes within a supportive food matrix that improves survival through digestion.”

So even if you pop in supplements that promise a lot of things, at the very root, if you don't fix your diet and add gut-friendly foods, you won't be able to improve your gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.