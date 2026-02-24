Black coffee, green tea, matcha: Gastroentrologist reveals which is better for gut health

Everyone has their go-to beverage, usually an integral part of their personality and lifestyle, and they will go above and beyond to defend it, especially when it comes to their health benefits. Your favourite morning beverage can either improve or deteriorate your gut health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

There are black coffee aficionados who feel only invigorated by the bold, punchy kick of espresso, the matcha purists who find the ritual of whisking it almost therapeutic, and the green tea loyalists who refuse to trade their daily cup of green or herbal tea for anything else.

But before you convince your friends and family to join your beverage club by listing its health perks, it is worth taking a closer look at how each of these popular drinks really impacts gut health.

Why gut health in particular? Because gut health forms one of the core foundations of the entire well-being in several ways. The countless bidirectional pathways, like the gut-brain, gut-immune and gut-skin axes, demonstrate how closely digestive health is connected to multiple bodily functions. Likewise, the gut microbiome, a complex living ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms actively influences major physiological and psychological functions, like digestion, nutrient absorption, immunity, metabolism, and emotional well-being.



What you eat or drink directly influences your gut, so it becomes a necessity to examine your daily beverage choices and how they may impact your digestive health, and which among them offers the most valuable benefits.

We spoke to Dr Ksheetij Kothari, consultant - gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality, Hadapsar, Pune, who clarified that usually there is no single best beverage for gut health. The efficiency varies and also person to person, based on their gut sensitivity, underlying digestive disorders, caffeine tolerance, and overall dietary pattern. But besides that, he did reveal the objective nutritional profile of each of the beverages and what they have to offer for gut health, along with potential demerits.