Black coffee, green tea, matcha: Gastroentrologist reveals which is better for gut health
Find out which of your favourite beverages fares best for your gut health and how to choose the right one based on your digestion, caffeine tolerance.
Everyone has their go-to beverage, usually an integral part of their personality and lifestyle, and they will go above and beyond to defend it, especially when it comes to their health benefits.
There are black coffee aficionados who feel only invigorated by the bold, punchy kick of espresso, the matcha purists who find the ritual of whisking it almost therapeutic, and the green tea loyalists who refuse to trade their daily cup of green or herbal tea for anything else.
But before you convince your friends and family to join your beverage club by listing its health perks, it is worth taking a closer look at how each of these popular drinks really impacts gut health.
Why gut health in particular? Because gut health forms one of the core foundations of the entire well-being in several ways. The countless bidirectional pathways, like the gut-brain, gut-immune and gut-skin axes, demonstrate how closely digestive health is connected to multiple bodily functions. Likewise, the gut microbiome, a complex living ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms actively influences major physiological and psychological functions, like digestion, nutrient absorption, immunity, metabolism, and emotional well-being.
What you eat or drink directly influences your gut, so it becomes a necessity to examine your daily beverage choices and how they may impact your digestive health, and which among them offers the most valuable benefits.
We spoke to Dr Ksheetij Kothari, consultant - gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality, Hadapsar, Pune, who clarified that usually there is no single best beverage for gut health. The efficiency varies and also person to person, based on their gut sensitivity, underlying digestive disorders, caffeine tolerance, and overall dietary pattern. But besides that, he did reveal the objective nutritional profile of each of the beverages and what they have to offer for gut health, along with potential demerits.
1. Black Coffee
Benefits:
The gastroentrologist stated that black coffee helps improve gut motility. It stimulates the secretion of gastric acid, which helps move contents more easily through the digestive system. He observed that bowel regularity often improves after coffee consumption.
“In patients with mild constipation, moderate coffee intake may support bowel frequency,” He noted.
Limitations:
But there are some downsides as well. Dr Kothari listed:
- May aggravate symptoms in people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gastritis, functional dyspepsia, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
- Excess caffeine can increase acid production in the stomach, which may cause heartburn, bloating, and abdominal discomfort.
- People with sensitive digestion are more likely to experience these symptoms.
2. Green tea
Benefits:
Dr Kothari attributed green tea's benefits to its ability to positively influence the gut microbiome by promoting beneficial bacterial species. It is also anti-inflammatory in nature. "Green tea contains polyphenols, particularly catechins such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” he noted. Since chronic inflammation is a root factor in several diseases, these properties make green tea a notable choice for supporting overall gut and metabolic health.
The gastroentrologist did not identify any proper limitation and only commented that since it has less caffeine than coffee, it is better tolerated in individuals prone to acid-related symptoms, or in general suffer from sensitive stomachs.
3. Matcha
Matcha has recently surged in popularity, with everyone trying it in its traditional form or in trendy variations like matcha vanilla bean or strawberry matcha. Slowly, this Japanese powdered green tea has made its way onto everyone's beverage radar. You either love it or hate it, but beyond the hype and aesthetic appeal, it is worth taking a quick look at the potential benefits it may offer.
The gastroenterologist explained that matcha, which is a powdered form of green tea, contains several beneficial compounds that support the gut-brain axis. He described, "Matcha contains a higher concentration of catechins and other bioactive compounds. It also contains L-theanine, an amino acid known to promote relaxation and reduce stress. Given the strong gut-brain axis connection, stress reduction may indirectly support digestive function.”
Limitations
Dr Kothari reminded that even though matcha still contains caffeine, it may cause symptoms in sensitive people, urging the need for portion control:
- Acidity
- Palpitations
In the end, the gastroentrologist shared his verdict, “For individuals with constipation and good caffeine tolerance, moderate black coffee may be helpful. For those with acid sensitivity, green tea or diluted matcha may be better alternatives. But ultimately, beverages should complement, not replace, a structured, fibre-rich and balanced diet."
Green tea, however, gets a point, as no obvious limitation was listed by the doctor, but don't shoot down the other two as they too offer potential advantages for your health, just need to keep the limitations in mind when you consume them, especially for certain groups of people.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
