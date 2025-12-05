What is the best time to drink green tea? Dietitian explains why timing matters to make the most of green tea benefits

For tea lovers, nothing quite matches the comfort of their daily cup. Green tea, in particular, has won hearts for its soothing qualities that melt away stress and bring calm to both body and mind. According to research, its antioxidants may also shield the skin from oxidative stress, aid in skin repair, and slow down inflammation-driven aging. But it is important to consume green tea at the right time and in moderation, says a diet expert. An expert say that drinking it at the wrong time could reduce its benefits(Freepik)

Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietitian at Fortis Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Green tea is often called a ‘detox’ drink. Organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs, and skin do the work of detoxifying the body every single minute. But green tea has earned this name because it is rich in antioxidants, especially catechins, that help reduce inflammation, support liver function, and protect the body from damage caused by pollution, stress, and ultra-processed foods. Its mild caffeine content also boosts metabolism. While green tea has many benefits, drinking it at the wrong time can lead to acidity, poor sleep, or reduced nutrient absorption due to caffeine and tannins in it."

Benefits of green tea

Green tea supports the body’s natural detox function, because of the following reasons:

It contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a powerful antioxidant that removes free radicals and reduces oxidative stress, which can damage cells and tissues.

The liver is one of the body’s main detox organs. As per PubMed, EGCG found in green tea helps maintain redox balance, reduces oxidative stress, modulates metabolic pathways, and may protect against liver inflammation, fat accumulation, fibrosis, and progression toward more serious liver disease.

Green tea polyphenols protect DNA and prevent damaging effects of UV light, such as sunburn response, and may reduce the risk of skin cancer while improving skin quality, says ScienceDirect.

Signs you may be drinking green tea at the wrong time

If you experience acidity, stomach discomfort, bloating, or restlessness after drinking green tea, it may indicate that you’re consuming it at the wrong time. Feeling jittery, having trouble falling asleep, or experiencing headaches can also be signs of poor timing or excessive intake, says the dietician.

What is the best time to have green tea?

When green tea is taken on an empty stomach, there is significantly higher absorption of its compounds compared to taking it with food (even a light breakfast) or embedded in a food matrix. So, for maximum benefits from EGCG, consuming green tea between meals or before eating may be more effective than having it with or right after meals.

As per a study conducted on healthy men in 2019 reported by PubMed, researchers compared morning vs evening intake of green tea and checked post-meal blood glucose and incretin response. It was found that evening ingestion of catechin-rich green tea reduced post-meal glucose spikes more than placebo. This implied that timing does matter if looking for detox.

Tips to have green tea

While green tea offers multiple health benefits, its intake requires some caution:

Consuming it along with heavy, protein- or mineral-rich meals can reduce its benefits.

Results can vary depending on age, metabolism, caffeine sensitivity, and other individual factors.

Who should avoid green tea?

People with acidity, severe anemia, or sensitive stomachs should be extra careful with timing and quantity, says the dietician. Despite its benefits, several recent studies highlight adverse effects of high-dose green tea extracts, which may lead to undesirable side effects such as liver hepatotoxicity, nervous system stimulation, cardiovascular issues, and impaired kidney function, says ResearchGate.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)