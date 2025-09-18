Nutritionist shares 7 herbal teas that are just as beneficial as green tea for weight loss

If your morning fuel is a cup of milk tea or chocolate-loaded milk, it may be time for a healthy switch, especially if losing those extra kilos is on your mind. While green tea is one of the best weight loss drinks, it is not the only option. The world of herbal teas is rich, flavourful, and surprisingly powerful when it comes to losing weight. These caffeine-free infusions can support weight loss by curbing cravings, improving digestion, boosting metabolism, and even reducing stress-related eating. What makes them even more appealing is their variety, each type offers unique benefits and supports your overall health in many ways. So, if your regular tea or green tea feels boring, try these herbal teas that can be just as effective for weight loss. Best herbal teas that boost weight loss naturally.(Adobe Stock)

Herbal teas for weight loss

Here are the 7 best herbal tea options that you may try for weight loss and staying in shape:

1. Peppermint tea

Refreshing and aromatic, peppermint tea is more than a soothing drink. It is a natural appetite suppressant. A study published in Neurogastroenterology and Motility found that peppermint oil capsules reduced appetite in participants. The strong aroma itself can help curb cravings, while its compounds aid in digestion and relieve bloating, making your stomach feel flatter and lighter. Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, points out that this makes peppermint tea especially useful for those who struggle with mindless snacking or post-meal heaviness.

2. Ginger tea

Ginger is widely recognised for its thermogenic properties, meaning it gently increases body temperature and metabolic rate, encouraging calorie burn. It also helps fight inflammation, which is linked to weight gain and insulin resistance. A warm cup of ginger tea can be an energising way to start the day while giving your metabolism a natural boost.

3. Hibiscus tea

With its tart, cranberry-like flavour, hibiscus tea is a powerhouse of antioxidants. “This compound can reduce stress hormones like cortisol, which are often linked to fat storage, particularly in the abdominal area,” Dr Batra tells Health Shots. Hibiscus also acts as a mild diuretic, flushing out excess water and reducing bloating, giving you that lighter, leaner feeling.

Hibiscus tea deserves a spot in your daily routine for its numerous health benefits. (Adobe Stock)

4. Rooibos tea

Rooibos, a caffeine-free tea from South Africa, contains a flavonoid called aspalathin. This compound has been linked to lowering stress hormones like cortisol. Elevated cortisol levels are often associated with stubborn belly fat. By calming the body's stress response, rooibos tea may indirectly help weight loss, especially for people who find stress eating a challenge.

5. Dandelion tea

Dandelion tea works as a mild, natural diuretic, helping the body shed excess water weight. It also supports liver health, which plays a vital role in metabolising fats and detoxifying the body. By promoting liver function, dandelion tea not only assists with weight control but also improves overall energy levels.

6. Fennel tea

Known for its mild, licorice-like flavour, fennel tea helps promote digestion and reduce bloating. It also acts as a gentle appetite suppressant, making it a great choice if you struggle with late-night or between-meal cravings. Drinking fennel tea regularly can keep your digestion smooth and help you avoid overeating.

7. Cinnamon tea

Warm and comforting, cinnamon tea offers more than just soothing flavours. It helps to improve insulin sensitivity, which in turn helps stabilize blood sugar levels and prevents the sharp spikes and crashes that lead to intense cravings for sweets. Studies published in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN suggest cinnamon intake can reduce fat mass and waist circumference. By stabilising blood sugar levels, cinnamon tea can also support weight loss. However, Dr Batra advises consuming cinnamon tea in moderation, as excessive intake may cause side effects such as increased bleeding risk or liver issues.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Can herbal teas really help with weight loss?

Yes! Herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, hibiscus, and cinnamon can support weight loss by boosting metabolism, curbing appetite, improving digestion, and reducing water retention.

2. Are these herbal teas safe to drink daily?

For most people, moderate daily consumption is safe. However, some herbs like cinnamon and dandelion should be consumed in moderation, especially if you have liver issues or are on medication.

3. What is the best time to drink herbal tea for weight loss?

Many experts recommend drinking them before meals to curb appetite or in the morning to kickstart metabolism. Drinking in the evening can also aid digestion and relaxation.