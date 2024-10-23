Stress eating is so real: Make these healthy switches to avoid weight gain

Stress feels overwhelming and all-consuming with the pressure of pent-up emotions. It could be the night before an exam with still a lot left to cover or an important client presentation. Stress manifests as an intense, overpowering sensation. It leaves people resorting to unhealthy coping mechanisms to distract from the intensity of the stress. Healthy food alternatives alone can't manage stress; a balanced approach is essential.

In an interview with HT, Suryansh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Now, India’s first doctor-led weight loss program, revealed the effect stress eating has on disrupting weight loss efforts. He said, “Those impulses of binge eating due to stress require a balanced and practical approach for both nutrition and stress management.” He emphasized on the need to prioritise mindful alternatives during stress eating and advised some healthier food options during stress eating, however, in moderation.

Healthier alternatives

Herbal teas like Chamomile and ginger tea have low-calorie content.(Pexels)

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate (with at least 70% cocoa) can lower stress hormone levels and improve mood without the sugar spikes that come with regular chocolates. Nuts and Seeds: Rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein, a handful of almonds, walnuts, or chia seeds can help regulate blood sugar levels and curb stress-induced cravings. Fruits: Fresh fruits, particularly berries, are loaded with antioxidants and natural sugars, satisfying sweet cravings without the negative effects of processed sugars. Greek Yogurt: High in protein and probiotics, Greek yoghurt offers a creamy texture that aids digestion and overall gut health—both of which are linked to mood regulation. Herbal Teas: Chamomile or peppermint teas are soothing options that help relax the mind and body, reducing the urge to stress-eat, unlike caffeinated beverages.

Balanced approach

Healthy food alternatives for stress eating are not the complete solution for its management. Regulating stress requires a more nuanced and balanced approach that involves managing both the emotional and physical aspects of stress.

Suryansh Kumar said, “By incorporating mindful eating and stress management techniques into daily routines, people can break free from emotional eating patterns and make healthier choices that support their long-term wellness goals.” Stress management is equally important to reduce the intense impact of stress. Coping mechanisms like stress eating are best avoided, and even if engaged in, opt for healthy food over junk to prevent weight gain.

